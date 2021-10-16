LISTEN: Kidd's Mavs Makeover; KP Bounce-Back Year?

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast: Why Kidd make the same mistakes he made as a head coach in Milwaukee and Brooklyn, Kristaps Porzingis looking much better both physically and psychologically, and much more!

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd will still need to win a lot of games in the regular season to silence his critics, but as far as NBA training camp and postseason play goes, he couldn't have asked for a better start.

The impact that Kidd and the rest of his coaching staff has had on this team early on has been hard to ignore.

The Mavs, led by superstar Luka Doncic in three of the team's four preseason games, went 4-0 in the exhibition period, including a league-record 68-point dismantling of the Charlotte Hornets and a double-digit win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks while missing Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Reggie Bullock.

And as good as Dallas has looked on the floor, they look and sound just as good off it as well, with the good chemistry continuing to grow day-by-day.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, lead host Dalton Trigg is joined by the head of DallasBasketball.com, Mike Fisher, to talk about why J-Kidd won't make the same mistakes he made as a head coach in Milwaukee and Brooklyn, Kristaps Porzingis looking much better, not only physically, but psychologically as well, high hope for the Mavs attracting star talent in the future due to Doncic being more popular and marketable than Dirk Nowitzki was at his age, and much more!

