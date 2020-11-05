SI.com
Dallas Basketball
LOOK: Delonte West In Back On A Basketball Court

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - We don't know all the details yet regarding how Delonte West got from there to here. We're not even sure where "here'' is. But we know Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has become involved in trying to turn around the troubled life of the former NBA standout, taking the homeless West off the streets of Dallas and first into a hotel and now, it seems into a rehab facility.

Recently, Cuban tweeted: "Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West. A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.''

And now another step, as West has apparently moved from horseback to hardcourt ...

More on Delonte West's recent struggles are detailed below ...

MORE: Can Mark Cuban Help Save Delonte West's Life?

This is not the first time that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has tried to intervene and help the troubled Delonte West. But maybe it will be the best time - literally a life-saving time.

Cuban, along with other members of the NBA family, have tried for years to contact and guide West, the former NBA standout who has often been photographed roaming the streets of various cities, including Dallas. A recent photo of West motivated Cuban to try again, this time, according to TMZ, ending up in the two meeting at a gas station on Monday.

And here, a recollection of my visit with West during which he tried to celebrate the multiple personalities that plague him.

MORE: The Dehumanization of Delonte West - Sports Illustrated

At different times over the years, including in my visit with him (see the above video and the link), West has been engaging and entertaining in discussing his disorder, telling me, "You can ask me about all my personalities. I don't deny them. I'm proud of them. They're all me.'' 

Today, Delonte West is presenting himself, with the help of Mark Cuban. ... and getting to embrace his love of the game.

