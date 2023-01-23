As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.

JAN 23 LAKERS TRADING FOR HACHIMURA

Just a few hours after the Dallas Mavericks were linked to the Washington Wizards in regards to trade interest in Rui Hachimura, it appears that the versatile big man is on his way to Hollywood.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the final stages of adding Hachimura via trade from the Wizards. The reported trade package from L.A. will be Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks.

The Wizards and Hachimura were unable to workout a rookie contract extension, and therefore, it was time to find him a new home. The deal is expected to be completed later on Monday.

JAN 21 SHANNON SHARPE AND LAKERS FIGHT? Fox Sports has a reputation for staged on-air fights between its blowhard personalities.

But this looked pretty sincere.

Fox host and NFL legend Shannon Sharpe had to be separated from Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant’s father, Tee, at halftime of a game between Memphis and the Lakers on Friday ... a confrontation that caused the two to eventually be broken up by security.

Assorted Grizzlies got involved in the conflict with Sharpe, who was sitting courtside and, he admitted, talking trash to the Grizzlies regarding LeBron James.

“They didn’t want this smoke,” Sharpe told ESPN after the incident. “They do all that talking and jockeying and I ain’t about the jockeying. It started with Dillon Brooks. I said he was too small to guard LeBron. He said ‘F–k’ me I said, ‘F–k’ you back. He started to come at me and I said, ‘You don’t want these problems.’

“And then Ja came out of nowhere talking. He definitely didn’t want these problems. Then the dad came and he obviously didn’t want no problems. But I wanted anything they had. Don’t let these fools fool you now.”

Sharpe and Tee Morant eventually exchanged a hug at the end of the third quarter. Oh, and the Lakers won, 122-121.

But this is Hollywood. Who cares about that?

JAN 19 Why a Mavs trade for Russell Westbrook makes sense...

The Dallas Mavericks are slumping hard, to put it nicely. After Wednesday's home loss to the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas has dropped four of its last five games and has given up at least 130 points over its current three-game losing streak.

If the Western Conference wasn't such a mess this season, the Mavs would be in bigger trouble than they are. However, even though Dallas is barely hangin onto the fifth seed in the West despite all the recent losing, changes are still needed.

The Mavs have been linked to many names on the trade market as the Feb. 9 deadline nears, but could a deal for Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook make the most sense?

It's been well-documented that Jeanie Buss isn't a fan of trading future draft picks to improve this current version of the Lakers, who currently sit outside the play-in tournament range in the West with a 20-25 record. However, if Buss would be willing to part with just one of the Lakers' future picks, they could potentially improve their roster now.

For the Mavericks' side, adding Westbrook might not affect winning or losing either way, but they do still need a true third ball-handler to go alongside Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. With that in mind, here's the trade proposal we have in mind:

Mavs receive: Russell Westbrook, 2027 first-round pick

Lakers receive: Tim Hardaway Jr., Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans

This trade could potentially make the Mavs worse for the short-term future, but there's also a chance that it opens up more lucrative trade opportunities going forward. They'd just have to stomach taking a step back this season. In a year where a near-.500 record is good enough to land you in the West's top-five teams, that might be easier said than done, though.

JAN 18 Doncic wants change? Does potential Knicks trade move the needle?

Ahead of the Dallas Mavericks' nationally televised meeting with the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night, there were a couple of interesting tidbits that came up in the NBA trade rumor mill. The first interesting information came from ESPN's Tim MacMahon, who is reporting that Mavs star Luka Doncic is finally starting to make his want for roster change known to the front office.

Sources said Doncic, who hasn't shown a desire to be involved in personnel matters in the past, has strongly indicated he wants the Mavs to upgrade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban might think it's disrespectful for the fan base to constantly suggest that Doncic needs more help, but this latest report seems to indicate that Doncic is on the same wavelength as the fans ... and anyone else with eyes who have watched the Mavs play when Doncic rests.