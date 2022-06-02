LeBron James Becomes 1st Active NBA Player Billionaire - NBA Tracker

As the 2021-2022 season rolls on, keep up with all news as it relates to the Dallas Mavericks right here with our DallasBasketball.com NBA Tracker.

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, and more.

And then there's the NBA Playoffs, and so much more to chronicle. ...

Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will keep you up to date on all Mavs-related trade rumors, reports, and speculation as the offseason progresses.

JUNE 2 LEBRON MAKES HISTORY… AGAIN

LeBron James has no shortage of NBA accolades — both on and off the court. From winning championships and MVPs, to climbing the league’s all-time scoring ladder, to helping kids with their education, James has pretty much seen and done it all.

On Thursday, James made history yet again… this time with his wealth. According to Forbes, James has become the first-ever active NBA player to become a billionaire.

“LeBron James – 18-time NBA all-star, 4-time NBA champion, 2-time Olympic gold medalist – has hit yet another milestone, this time doing something no other NBA player has ever done,” writes Chase Perterson-Withorn.

“After another monster year of earnings – totaling $121.2 million last year – Forbes estimates that James has officially become a billionaire, while still playing hoops.”

The Los Angeles star has a lot to think about when it comes to his on-court future, as the Lakers have fallen far from their 2020 championship form. But no matter where James ends his career, he’s going to continue piling up money in historic fashion.

MAY 30 GORAN DRAGIC RE-JOINING LUKA DONCIC?

According to Eurohoops.net, Goran Dragic, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent in July, is likely to re-join Luka Doncic on the Slovenian national team this summer.

“Although it’s not official yet, Goran Dragic is highly likely to dress up again for the Slovenian national team for one last and also crucial game, according to multiple reports.

“Dragic will reunite with Luka Doncic with whom he led Slovenia to EuroBasket gold in 2017. That was also his last run with the national team.”

Dragic has been linked to the Mavs in the past, so we’ll be keeping an eye open this summer as free agency gets underway. Although Dallas already has Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie on the roster, it never hurts to have another seasoned secondary distributor… especially when that distributor is basically like an older brother to Doncic.

MAY 29 BOSTON CELTICS ADVANCE TO NBA FINALS AFTER GAME 7 WIN

The Boston Celtics have beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 on the road Sunday night, going wire-to-wire in a 100-96 win.

The Celtics will now take on the Golden State Warriors, who just beat the Dallas Mavs in a five-game "gentleman's sweep" Friday night following a 120-110 win at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Mavs star Luka Doncic pulled Dallas to within single digits after trailing by as many as 25 in the third quarter, but the Warriors' weapons proved too lethal.

Doncic finished with 28 points, nine rebounds, and six assists, while Spencer Dinwiddie came off the bench and poured on 26 points on 5-7 shooting from deep in the Game 5 loss.

The Celtics will face the Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco for Game 1 on Thursday at 8 p.m.

MAY 29: MAVS BRINGING BACK BENCH MOB?

The Dallas Mavericks have big summer plans to hopefully complete a roster that fell just three wins short of reaching the NBA Finals. However, it seems that the smaller plans have already been laid out as well. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Mavs are planning to retain a couple of key bench presence and locker room guys.

“One interesting small-scale sidebar to the Mavericks' offseason plans covered extensively here Friday: Sources say that Dallas is determined to find the roster room to retain both Theo Pinson and Boban Marjanović next season — key figures in its team dynamic despite their extremely limited playing time,” writes Stein.

Marjanovic is arguably Luka Doncic’s best friend on the team, so bringing him back as an end-of-the-bench guy makes a lot of sense. He doesn’t play much, but when he does, he’s effective. The same can be said for Theo Pinson, who scored a season-high 16 points in Dallas’ regular-season finale win against the San Antonio Spurs.

MAY 28: LUKA DONCIC CELEBRATES REAL MADRID VICTORY

After Real Madrid's 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Champions League Final, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic took to Twitter to celebrate the win.

Before Doncic was drafted in 2018, he played for Real Madrid's basketball club but has continued his loyalty for all things Real Madrid.

MAY 22: MAVS FINED FOR 'BENCH DECORUM'... AGAIN

On Sunday, the NBA announced that the Dallas Mavericks had been fined $100k for repeated "bench decorum" violations in these playoffs. The announcement also mentioned that Mavs bench players have either stepped on the court or have gotten extremely close to doing so during game action.

Mark Cuban has made it known that these fines won’t stop the Mavs’ bench from having a good time for the remainder of the postseason. Each game, you can find Mavs reserve Sterling Brown wearing just his jersey with no warmup jacket. You’ll also see Tim Hardaway Jr. and Theo Pinson getting the rest of the bench hyped throughout the night.

If the Mavs find a way to get past the Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, Cuban’s wallet could start losing up to $1 million per fine… and the Mavs will likely still not care.

Indeed, as game time approaches, coach Jason Kidd has issued his response.

“It’s the league’s decision to fine,'' he said. "But we’re not going to sit. We’re going to cheer.”

It is Kidd's believe that the positivity outweighs the supposed "violation.'' And he likes the idea of the fine money going to charity. And is he complaining?

"We’re not a complaining organization,'' he said. "We win with class and we lose with class.”

The Mavs have "lost'' $175,000 to this cause so far. Next up? Maybe "winning'' a game.

MAY 21: FORMER MAVS TAKE DOWN LUKA’S REAL MADRID FOR TITLE

It has been a rough week for Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. After coming off an incredible Game 7 blowout of the Phoenix Suns last weekend, he has since experienced a lingering illness that likely led to his worst performance of the playoffs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Then, in Game 2, despite Doncic scoring 42 points on 12-23 shooting, the Mavs choked away a 19-point lead and fell into a 2-0 deficit against the Warriors.

On Saturday, things didn’t get much better for Doncic, as his beloved Real Madrid lost the EuroLeague championship to a couple of former Mavs guards — Shane Larkin and Roddy Beaubois. The duo helped Efes Istanbul pull out a one-point victory.

Although Larkin and Beaubois weren’t able to stick in the NBA, both players have built impressive overseas résumés since joining forces in 2018 — including two EuroLeague championships and becoming members of the EuroLeague 50-40-90 club.

MAY 19: LUKA'S GREATEST SUPPORTER

Prior to Wednesday's loss to the Warriors, star Luka Doncic was feeling the love from his girlfriend Anamaria Goltes as she took to Instagram.

Following Game 7 against the Suns, Goltes posted a selfie from Arizona rocking a Dallas T-shirt with the jersey number, 77. Doncic responded by placing a heart emoji in the comment section. Hopefully the support can push the young star to even out the series on Friday night.

MAY 16: PAUL'S FALLS

With Dallas' Game 7 win on Sunday at Phoenix, Chris Paul has now lost five playoff series after his team went up 2-0 after two games — extending his already NBA record for most blown 2-0 leads in playoff history. No player has ever blown 2-0 series leads in their postseason career.

How did it happen this time? Read all about the Mavs' shocking success here.

How did the flops start? We take you to San Antonio to read all about that here.

What was the first 2-0 lead Paul lost? It occurred 14 years ago in the 2008 Western Conference semifinals. With David West, Tyson Chandler, and Peja Stojakovic as teammates, Paul could not get it done against a Spurs team that featured Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili.