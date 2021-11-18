Luka Doncic Available? Mavs vs. Suns GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday night... Doncic's status is considered "doubtful."

The Dallas Mavericks face the Suns in Phoenix on Friday night in a nationally televised game with a couple streaks on the line. The Suns, who are currently second in the Western Conference behind Golden State, look to extend their league-leading winning streak to 11 games. Meanwhile, the Mavs want to end a losing streak to Phoenix that is currently at seven consecutive games, including a 105-98 defeat on Wednesday.

Halting that streak will be a lot more difficult without star Luka Doncic. Doncic, with sprains to his left ankle and knee, missed Wednesday's contest between these two teams. Doncic's status is considered "doubtful," according to Mavs PR.

Jalen Brunson started in Doncic's place and nearly recorded a triple double on Wednesday; with 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

In order to compete on Friday, the Mavs will need another great performance from Kristaps Porzingis (although Porzingis took the blame for Wednesday's loss). In his last four games, Porzingis has averaged 26 points per game on 50-percent shooting, with an average of 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per contest.

INJURY REPORT: For Dallas; Luka Dončić (left knee and left ankle sprains) is doubtful. Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) is out.

For Phoenix: TBD

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (9-5) at PHOENIX SUNS (11-3)

WHEN: Friday, November 19, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Footprint Center (Phoenix, AZ)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

FLASHBACK: Phoenix took the 2020-21 season series, 3-0, sweeping Dallas for the second time in the last four years.

NEXT: Next on their four-game road trip, the Mavs stay head to Los Angeles to battle the Clippers twice in three days.

FINAL WORD Coach Jason Kidd after the Luka-less Mavs came up short in Wednesday night's loss to the Suns:

“If Luka was in, we don’t know where we are in the position of that game. But the guys who played, they played their heart out. We just came up short... I think it’s a great lesson, because Luka could be in foul trouble or if Luka isn’t playing due to an injury. I just hope this gives these guys confidence that they can compete at the highest level.”