LISTEN: 'Luka Magic' Thrills In Mavs Finish

If Luka Doncic goes on to win the NBA's MVP award this season, we might look back at what happened on Saturday night as the springboard from where his campaign truly took off.

Doncic had struggled shooting the ball through the Dallas Mavericks' first eight games, but finally broke through against the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center by putting up 33 points on 12-of-21 shooting from the field and an impressive 5-of-10 shooting from deep. Of those five three-pointers, none were bigger than the final one, which was a buzzer-beating heave from the top-left of the arc over three Boston defenders that hit the bottom of the net and gave the Mavs at 107-104 win.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, hosts Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan react to what they witnessed on an exciting Mavs Saturday night. Despite the Mavs blowing a 17-point halftime lead, the latest installment of 'Luka Magic' wiped all those second-half frustrations away immediately. The guys also talk about Jalen Brunson going back to the bench, Kristaps Porzingis playing well in his return from a five-game absence, and a look ahead to next week's slate of games.

You can listen to all of that and more right here:

