Luka Doncic Compliments ‘Warrior’ Teammates: Mavs Even Series vs. Suns

Shutting Chris Paul down has been key to Dallas getting back in the series against heavily-favored Phoenix.

DALLAS - The sold-out crowd at American Airlines Center jumped out of their seats in a frenzy as the Dallas Mavericks clawed back into their Western Conference semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns to tie it at 2-2 on Sunday night.

The 111-101 Game 4 win marked Luka Doncic's 20th career playoff game, and through those games, he's scored 655 points. The only other players in league history to score more points than Doncic in their first 20 playoff games are Wilt Chamberlain (705) and Michael Jordan (718).

The Mavs hot start of offense and pestering defense were instrumental in the victory. Doncic was wowed by his teammates, who have made major adjustments in Dallas' back-to-back wins and shutting Chris Paul down.

“That’s Reggie (Bullock) and Doe (Dorian Finney-Smith), man," Doncic said after the game. "Those two guys are warriors. Those two guys, they don’t complain about how many shots they get. They don’t complain about anything. They just play hard and play defense. I’m really happy to have both of them on our team.”

Paul was limited to just 23 minutes as a result of fouling out and totaled just five points, five rebounds and seven assists with much thanks to Bullock's and Finney-Smith's aggressive play. It marked only the fourth time Paul has fouled out in his playoff career.

Finney-Smith also poured in a career-high eight 3-pointers en route to a 24-point, eight-rebound night.

As the series shifts back to Phoenix for Game 5 on Tuesday, the odds are still against the Mavs as six-point underdogs, but they've captured the momentum by winning the last two games.

“I think it starts with our physicality and our togetherness," said Jalen Brunson of Game 5 in Phoenix. "We were here and together and able to talk through everything. We were able to stay on the same page. It will be tough in their environment, but it is something we have to lock in and do.”

The Mavs then return home to American Airlines Center for Game 6 on Thursday at 8:30 pm CT.