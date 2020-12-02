Luka's Contract News - And His Mavs Christmas With LeBron

DALLAS - Here's hoping all of the Dallas Mavericks’ contractual dealings with budding superstar Luka Doncic are this easy.

The team on Tuesday picked up the fourth-year option on Doncic’s rookie contract, thus guarantee him his $10.17 million salary for the 2021-22 season.

This is not a "decision'' any more than breathing is a decision; it's a paperwork formality and part of a process that will see Doncic, 21 and an All-Star starter and leading Most Valuable Player candidate, make $8.05 million this year (his third season) ... a continuation of a path that will obviously some day earn him a $200-million-plus contract.

And speaking of no-brainers ...

The Mavs vs. the Los Angeles Lakers is reportedly a prime-time game - well, the prime-time game - on Christmas ... Where the NBA wishes to showcase the best.

Luka vs. one of his idols, LeBron, is exactly that.

Dallas' acceleration to contention has largely been driving by Doncic, the Slovenian sensation who was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He's now coming off a first-team All-NBA season during which he averaged 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists. The investment in his future is a wise one.

Said coach Rick Carlisle of his young star: "He's 21,'' Carlisle said. "He's getting better all the time. His game continues to be more and more refined each year in all areas, and so he's a special player. He's a special person. He's a special leader on our team."

Doncic's big payday will come later (likely next summer when he's eligible for a rookie-scale extension). Again, as another part of the path, comes his goal.

"I want to win the championship,'' Doncic said. "And that's the goal we're going to enter this year as a whole group."