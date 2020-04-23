Dallas Basketball
Luka Doncic Could Surpass Dirk As Mavs Greatest Star, Cuban Says

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - It ranks as the greatest compliment any MFFL could give any player: Said player has a chance to out-Dirk Dirk.

“Could he? Yeah, because I think the game has changed enough, it’s more wide open today than it was when Dirk first got to the league,” Cuban said, via Gerald Bourget of Fansided. “So he’s got that advantage, but he could win MVPs, he could win a championship.”

The "he'' in question is of course Luka Doncic, who has already won the Rookie of the Year Award and in this shortened-by-hiatus season was going to win some MVP votes as a second-year player. Of course Dirk Nowitzki actually won a league MVP, and an NBA Finals MVP as well, wit two Finals appearances and one title.

So sure. If Luka does all of that? And plays forever, as Dirk did - and has Doncic and Cuban have often talked about him doing?

Yes. Doncic could very well overtake the legendary Nowitzki for the honor of being the greatest Mavs player of all time.

And course, the beauty of Mavs Culture is this: If and when this ever happens - and again, it will take MVP-level play, and a title, and longevity - the previous king will happily turn over his crown to the prince.

“I hope so, and I know Dirk would hope so too,” said Cuban. “They’re good friends too, so I think they support each other either way.”

And we too support the Doncic ascension to the Nowitzki throne ... someday.

