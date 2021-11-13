'Fool's Gold'? Mavs Win Again - But Here's What They Haven't Done

The Mavericks' chances there will come. And ideally, Luka and company will rise to those occasions.

The Dallas Mavs are 8-4, and if the regular-season goal is to be a top-tier team in the NBA Western Conference? Well, by gosh, as they are tied for third in the West, they have so far achieved that.

But, there's a "but.''

To actually be a "top-tier team,'' a true measure to be to have defeated other "top-tier teams.'' That might happen down the road. But it has not occurred much yet.

Indeed, Dallas' record is largely built on the backs of the have-nots, and when the Mavs have opposed a "good team'' ... they've too often lost.

They lost on opening night to the Atlanta Hawks (with a not-yet-good record), they lost to the winning Denver Nuggets, they lost to the winning Miami Heat, and on Wednesday they lost to the Chicago Bulls.

The Mavericks have defeated the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics (the latter thanks to a Luka Doncic miracle) and maybe there is something to build on there. Or, arguably, part of the "build'' is making sure you don't lose to the crummy Houston Rockets or the crummy New Orleans Pelicans, or, as was the case on Friday night, the crummy San Antonio Spurs, with the "Dynamic Duo'' Mavs registering a victory on the road that gives them two wins already this season against Pop's rag-tag crew.

Patience is needed here. The Mavs couldn't have clobbered a bunch of winning teams yet, even if they were capable of it, because they haven't played a bunch yet. .. because it's early November.

The Mavericks' chances there will come. And ideally, Luka and company will rise to those occasions. In the meantime, those of us who've observed this team for decades will surely understand that there is a far worse fate than opening a season with wins over aimlessly losing teams.

It's being one of those aimlessly losing teams.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys & Mavs / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys & Mavs Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!