Luka & Mavs Dodge Bulls Bullet; No COVID

    • November 14, 2021
    Luka Doncic, Mavs Dodge Bulls Bullet; No COVID Cases

    DALLAS - On Thursday, the Chicago Bulls announced that center Nikola Vucevic had tested positive for COVID-19.

    Too bad for the Bulls. But a worry, too, for the Dallas Mavs, as they'd just played at Chicago the night before ... complete with close contact and post-game handshakes and hugs between Vucevic and an assortment of Mavs, including superstar Luka Doncic.

    Happily, as Dallas coach Jason Kidd reported entering the weekend, all of the Mavs were tested and came back negative.

    Wrote team reporter Eddie Sefko: "Even though Luka Doncic was hugging with Nicola Vucevic after Wednesday’s game in Chicago, and Vucevic tested positive on Thursday, the Mavericks are expected to be all available tonight.”

    The Mavs, of course, have been down this COVID road before, especially last season. This roster was hit hard by COVID concerns in 2020-21, as you will recall, Dallas lost two starters and its sixth man - Josh Richardson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson - to quarantine just eight games into the season, when those three players had to remain behind in Colorado after testing positive for COVID-19 during a trip to Denver.

    Later, that trio was joined by two more top rotation players in Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell, who had to deal with COVID protocols. Probably not coincidentally, Dallas' on-court performance dipped and the Mavs lost nine of 11 games.

    This year's Mavs have not had to endure major COVID issues, and again, not coincidentally, Dallas - despite losing that game in Chicago while not losing any players for illness-related reasons - is 8-4 and tied for third place in the NBA West.

