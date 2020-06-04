DALLAS - A year, ago, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban playfully challenged budding superstar Luka Doncic to follow up his brilliant rookie season by returning to America with "some abs.''

Now comes a similar challenge, though in the form of a rumor, that MVP candidate Luka has gotten "puffy,'' to use the word of ESPN's tim MacMahon.

MacMahon recently appeared on the Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective podcast and reported on all things Doncic while the Mavs standout has been voluntarily quarantined in his native homeland of Slovenia.

Is there a weight issue?

"Anytime Luka goes overseas and people don’t see him there’s going to be these rumors, ‘He’s beefing up again, he’s looking puffy,' MacMahon said. "That rumor’s out there. I asked.''

We've also been told that this is a non-issue, but Tim took it one step beyond by detailing the activity that Doncic has been using - besides basketball, we assume - to stay in shape.

"I was told,'' MacMahon related, "that he looks looks fine on their Zoom calls, he’s been working out and he’s actually been playing Pickleball over in Slovenia.''

Yes, we have played Pickleball. It's fun, competitive, and good for the ol' cardio. (It's kind of like gigantic ping-pong.) As long as Luka is doing something to get ready for a return to the NBA - and a return to the States, along with a mini training camp and whatever plan the league has for its long-delayed postseason, we're invested.

Doncic’s Mavs are currently sitting in the seventh seed in the West, hoping some of their competition are the ones who show up "puffy.''