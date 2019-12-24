Luka Doncic ‘Feels Good’ After Full Mavs Practice, Eyes Thursday Return Vs. Spurs

Luka Doncic engaged fully in today’s Christmas Eve practice in what figures to lead to the Dallas Mavericks’ young superstar returning to the court this week.

“I feel good,” said Doncic, who has missed four games with a sprained right ankle. “There were a lot of things I had to do. We’re just taking care of it. We’ll see how I progress and we’ll see if I’m ready (to play Thursday).”

Dallas has ascended into NBA contention largely due to the play of Doncic, who was injured on Dec. 14 against Miami. He traveled with the team last week while continuing his rehab. ... all culminating in a Christmas Eve goodie.

“We had a full practice today, it went well, Luka participated in everything,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He seems to be doing better every day. I don’t know what his status will be for Thursday, but it certainly will be upgraded. And he’s doing well. ... things are looking better and better.”

Doncic is averaging 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game.

“The important thing is if he’s healthy and feeling good, we need him back on the floor,” Carlisle said.

Doncic complimented his teammates for keeping the 19-10 Mavs competitive in his absence.

“They’ve played good,” Doncic said. “We got a great team. ... I just wanted to go back on the court to play. I’m competitive. I just wanted to get back as soon as possible.”