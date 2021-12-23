Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Doncic vs. Giannis Cancelled: GAMEDAY Mavs vs. Bucks

    The total number of Dallas Mavericks in COVID protocols grows as the NBA's defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks come to town.
    DALLAS - The total number of Dallas Mavericks in COVID-19 protocols grows as the NBA's defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks come to town. Six Mavs are at various stages in the league’s safety protocols, including Dallas star Luka Doncic. With two more Dallas players out with injury, the team has signed multiple players to aid its manpower shortage.

    Looking for a bright side? Doncic, who missed his fifth consecutive game Tuesday while dealing with soreness in his left ankle, will have some extra time to let his ankle heal.

    Perennial MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo is also on the health and safety protocols list. The Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating Houston 126-106 on Wednesday. Milwaukee got the win without Donte DiVincenzo, Wesley Matthews and Bobby Portis, who are also in health and safety protocols. 

    Dallas is still searching for ways to win without their star to stay competitive in the Western Conference playoff race. The Mavs are 6-11 since mid-November when Doncic injured his ankle. Dallas overcame a manpower shortage to beat Minnesota on Tuesday, 114-102, with much thanks to Jalen Brunson's 28 points

    Watch for Dorian Finney-Smith, who had a big night against the Bucks in the bubble last season, finishing with a career-high 27 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 0 turnovers in 43 minutes.

    INJURY REPORT: Mavs: Reggie Bullock (health and safety protocols) is out; Trey Burke (health and safety protocols) is out; Willie Cauley-Stein (personal reasons) is out; Luka Dončić (health and safety protocols) is out; Josh Green (health and safety protocols) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (health and safety protocols) is out; Maxi Kleber (health and safety protocols) is out; Eugene Omoruyi (right foot surgery) is out; Kristaps Porzingis (right toe soreness) is questionable.

    RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (15-15) VS. MILWAUKEE BUCKS (20-13)

    WHEN: Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

    LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

    TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

    ODDS: The Mavs are 5-point underdogs vs. the Bucks.

    NEXT: Dallas begins a five-game road trip on Christmas night in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz.

    FINAL WORD Coach Jason Kidd on Dallas' Covid chaos:

    "Things just change. You just have to adjust, and then put your guys in position to be successful and find a way to win. Just stay positive. There’s a lot of opportunities for guys to play on the biggest stage now. We’re signing guys left and right. You just got to stay positive.”

