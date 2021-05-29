Mavs’ Doncic Injury Update: Questionable for Game 4 vs. Clippers

Doncic has been listed by the Mavericks as “questionable” for Sunday’s Game 4 due to a cervical strain - the medical term for a strained neck.

DALLAS - As it turns out, Luka Doncic, readying for Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks’ first-round series with the Los Angeles Clippers, doesn’t just need help.

The 22-year-old superstar also needs health.

“It’s not the shoulder, it was the neck … at halftime … and it’s just weird,” Doncic said after Friday’s Game 3 loss to the Clippers. “I turn and it’s weird, Exercise. I don’t know what you call it but a massage and some ice and hope we’re good.”

Doncic has been stellar to this point of the series and is obviously critical to Dallas if it hopes to advance in the NBA Playoffs. In Game 1, he led the Mavs to a road win with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. He followed that up with 39 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in Game 2 at L.A. to help the Mavs take a 2-0 series lead.

Dallas lost Game 3 despite Doncic playing in discomfort while also contributing 44 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Game 4 between the Mavs and Clippers will take place at the AAC in Dallas on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. … and all eyes will be on the health of Luka Doncic.