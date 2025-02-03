Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic's jersey number revealed after Mavericks trade star to Los Angeles Lakers

What number will Doncic wear for the Lakers?

Dustin Lewis

Nov 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Indiana Pacers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially added Luka Doncic to the roster - along with Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber - after a massive trade that sent Dallas a package centered around Anthony Davis. The Lakers have unveiled the jersey numbers for the three outgoing Mavericks, along with other details.

Morris will be sticking with the same number that he wore in Dallas, No. 88. The veteran played sparingly for the Mavericks this season, averaging 1.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.9 minutes per game over seven appearances. He's in his 14th season at the NBA level, winning a championship during a previous stint with the Lakers from 2020-21.

Luka Doncic
Feb 27, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after making a basket in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images

Kleber was forced to change numbers, moving from No. 42 to No. 14 with the Lakers. No. 42 is retired by the franchise in honor of James Worthy, who won three championships in Los Angeles and is a member of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Kleber broke his foot in a loss to the Boston Celtics and is out for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery. He averaged 3.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 18.7 minutes per game over 34 appearances. Kleber spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Mavericks before being traded.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Luka Doncic shockingly traded to the Lakers for Anthony Davis

As for Luka Doncic, he will continue to don the No. 77 that he's worn since arriving on the NBA scene. He will be the first player to wear the number in Lakers franchise history. Doncic wears the number in honor of former Greek basketball star Vassilis Spanoulis, who played in No. 7.

Doncic switched to No. 77 when he was drafted by the Mavericks due to Dwight Powell already being in possession of No. 7.

Luka Doncic
Jan 12, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with center Dwight Powell (7) his three point basket scored against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come," Lakers GM Rob Pelinka said when the trade was officially announced. "His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team. We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision Coach Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans. We are grateful for today and look forward to what's next."

Doncic was acquired by the Mavericks in a draft day trade in 2018. He led the franchise to an appearance in the NBA Finals less than a year ago. Despite being limited by injuries this season, he averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals in 35.7 minutes per game over 22 appearances. Doncic hasn't been able to return to the court since suffering a calf ailment on Christmas Day.

Luka Doncic
Jun 21, 2018; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Luka Doncic of Slovenia is introduced before first round of the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Lakers are set to introduce Doncic during a press conference on Tuesday. It remains to be seen when he'll be healthy enough to debut his No. 77 in purple and gold.

The Full Breakdown Of The Luka Doncic Trade

Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 Lakers first-round pick

Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris

Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers second-round pick, 2025 Mavericks second-round pick

READ MORE: Lakers reportedly convinced Mavs to take lesser trade due to riskiness of Luka Doncic

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2024-25 Season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined BucsGameday when it was founded in 2022. He's also the Editor-In-Chief of NoleGameday. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis has worked for NG since 2016.

Home/News