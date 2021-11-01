LISTEN: 'Logo-Luka', Porzingis Injury & Mavs-Heat Preview

On this episode, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kevin Gray Jr. of 105.3 The Fan and The Gray Area Podcast to discuss Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks' grind-out win against the Sacramento Kings, Kristaps Porzingis' injury situation, a preview of the Miami Heat game on Tuesday, and much more!

Although we've yet to see a real breakout game from preseason MVP-favorite Luka Doncic in the 2021-22 season, maybe that breakthrough is on the horizon...

The Dallas Mavericks had to grind out a 105-99 win against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday afternoon, which featured a little bit of that familiar 'Luka Magic'. Doncic, with just a little less than five minutes left in the game, launched and made a three-point bomb while standing on the center-court logo to give his team the momentum for good.

Doncic has had more than his fair share of shooting struggles this season, as he's currently just shooting 43-percent overall and 24-percent from deep, but maybe this was a sign of better things to come, as the 4-2 Mavs prepare to take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

On this episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, host Dalton Trigg is joined by Kevin Gray Jr. of 105.3 The Fan and The Gray Area Podcast to discuss the Mavs' win over the Kings at length, as well as Doncic's heroics and the pleasant bench contributions from Frank Ntilikina so far.

From there, the guys also talk about different starting lineup options, the disappointment of Kristaps Porzingis already being hurt this early in the season, and a brief preview of the upcoming Mavs-Heat game, and you can listen to every bit of it right here:

