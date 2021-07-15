Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsSI.com
Search

Luka & KP: Has New Coach Kidd Already Solved Mavs Puzzle?

To listen to the main players on the dais, it's also all feel-good regarding Kristaps Porzingis.
Author:
Publish date:

DALLAS - Jason Kidd's introductory press conference on Thursday here at the AAC was largely a feel-good experience that naturally included a celebration of Kidd's third time joining the franchise, his association with fellow newcomer Nico Harrison as GM and piles of praise for the team's superstar, Luka Doncic.

But to listen to the main players on the dais, it's also all feel-good regarding Kristaps Porzingis can be a No. 2 in Dallas.

“We’re excited about KP being healthy,'' Kidd said in answer to our question. "I think he’s excited, ready to work, and I think you’re going to see a different KP.”

KP, Kidd added, "is a perfect fit for Luka.''

We tried Harrison with the same Porzingis angle, and he echoed Kidd.

READ MORE: Luka-Friendly: Mavs Coach Kidd Targets Doncic Mentor Igor

And then owner Mark Cuban chimed in with an answer to our question, adding that the 7-3 Latvian big man has “been unfairly maligned. During the playoffs, he did exactly what he was asked to do. Exactly.”

Some could interpret that as a gentle criticism of Kidd predecessor Rick Carlisle, who is taking over the Indiana Pacers after he re-signed following the firing of GM Donnie Nelson. It can also be an accurate portrayal of a Dallas decision to not trade Porzingis - either because the club believes in his value or because there is no sense making a trade of somebody when his value is low.

But Cuban fully understands the criticism, too, noting that his own son has offered some hot Porzingis opinions that Dad has worked to correct.

And for KP's part? "I've been doubted before,'' Porzingis said recently. "I like it.''

READ MORE: Kristaps Porzingis Boldly Fires Back at His Mavs 'Doubters'

KIDD-1
News

Luka & KP: Has New Coach Kidd Already Solved Mavs Puzzle?

USATSI_14251829_168395540_lowres
News

Luka-Friendly: Mavs Coach Kidd Targets Doncic Mentor Igor

noel
News

Should Mavs Be Interested in Nerlens Noel Reunion?

luka 2
News

Mavs' Luka Doncic Picked As 2022 NBA MVP Favorite

luka giannis lebron
News

Luka vs. LeBron: Where'd Dallas Mavs Star Finish in NBA Sales vs. Lakers?

USATSI_16247598
News

Skip Bayless Hints At Kawhi Leaving Clippers After Injury Mess

900BC3DD-420A-4728-9299-5C0E39620DB7
News

Dirk Nowitzki ‘Honored’ By NBA 2K Mavs Covers; Dishes On Mentoring Doncic

beal luka clutch
News

Bradley Beal Reacts To Luka Doncic's Olympic Gold vs. NBA Title Comment