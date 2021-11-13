'Dynamic Duo!': Doncic, Porzingis Shine In Mavs' 123-109 Win vs. Spurs

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks put together their best collective outing of the young NBA season on Friday night with a 123-109 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Although the San Antonio Spurs' glory years have now passed them by, more times than not, the team will put up a tough fight as long as it's coached by future Hall-of-Famer Gregg Popovich. This was the case in the Dallas Mavericks' first two matchups with the Spurs this season, as Dallas won both games, but only by five points and one point, respectively.

On Friday night, however, the script flipped, as Dallas blew San Antonio off its own floor by the final score of 123-109.

The now 8-4 Mavs had their most well-balanced effort of the young NBA season, led by the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. Coming into this game, Porzingis' season-high for points was 22 points, and he put up 23 points alone in the first half of the Spurs blowout. KP finished the game with 32 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. San Antonio played small due to their lack of bigs, and Porzingis made sure he took full advantage.

Doncic notched his first triple double of the season by tallying 32 points of his own to go with 12 rebounds and 15 assists. It was Doncic's 34th career triple double.

The most encouraging part of that impressive stat line, though, is that nearly half (seven) of Doncic's assists were dished out to Porzingis. If there's one thing we learned from this game, it's that it couldn't hurt for Dallas to consider utilizing more pick action between Doncic and Porzingis going forward, especially with KP playing center instead of power forward. The chemistry of those two is vital to any hope of the Mavs becoming legitimate contenders this season.

Jalen Brunson and Dorian Finney-Smith also pitched in with with 17 points and 15 points, respectively, in efficient fashion. Finney-Smith, who did his fair share of the dirty work, also grabbed six rebounds to go with three steals and one block. All together, the Mavs shot 40-percent from the three-point line, and they out-rebounded the Spurs, 48-41.

The Mavs will now return home to face the Denver Nuggets on Monday night before embarking on a tough four-game road trip where they'll face the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers two times each. The Nuggets blew out the Mavs by 31 points in their last matchup back on October 29th. It was likely the worst outing of Doncic's season, as he only put up 16 points and four assists.