Dallas Basketball

Luka Doncic-Lakers trade gets even worse for Mavericks with latest Anthony Davis injury

The newly acquired centerpiece to the Mavs' organization will be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Keenan Womack

Feb 8, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) grabs his midsection with an apparent injury during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
After one of the most controversial trades in NBA history, where the Mavericks sent away homegrown superstar Luka Doncic due to concerns with injury potential and conditioning, Dallas' new franchise centerpiece is already out for 'multiple weeks' with an adductor strain.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Mavericks' face of the franchise, Anthony Davis, will not play for at least a month due to the ailment. Meanwhile, five-time All-NBA point guard Luka Doncic is preparing to play on Monday for the LA Lakers after returning from his injury.

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) leaves the game against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

This is yet another piece of news that makes this trade so much worse in hindsight – every detail that emerges further proves the incompetence of this front office. From President Patrick Dumont's comments yesterday, to the "verbal handshake" agreement that prevented Mark Cuban's opinion from holding any weight on the matter, Dallas is in serious trouble as far as their management goes.

Until they make some serious changes from the top down, this team will not be competitive, especially in a stacked Western Conference. There is no way to mince words here – people need to be fired.

