Luka is about to be compensated in a way that Mavs fans hope will pave the way to a title.

DALLAS - Luka Doncic plans on signing his five-year, $201.5 million supermax extension with the Dallas Mavs this offseason, the 22-year-old indicated on Monday.

"I think you know the answer to that question," the 22-year-old All-Star said with a smile.

Some Mavs watchers have expressed concern about Doncic’s happiness in Dallaa after the team sustained a second straight first-round playoff exit as the Doncic era begins. But his connection with the organization, with GM Donnie Nelson, remains strong.

And so do his goals for the Mavs’ future. He has frequently and openly talked of his passionate desire to bring a championship to Dallas - and to follow in The footsteps of Mavs icon Dirk Nowitzki, who spent his entire 21-year career here.

Said Doncic on Monday: “I'm very sorry to the Dallas fans we couldn't get them the (Game 7) win (over the Clippers) because they deserve it."

Luka is about to be compensated in a way that Mavs fans hope will pave the way to a title. Doncic, who made $10.1 million this season, will earn $34.7 million for the 2022-23 season, the first year of his extension, with increases that peak at $45.9 million for the 2026-27 season. One wrinkle: Doncic will likely have the standard "player option” in his deal, giving him the opportunity to opt out of his contract after four years in order to cash in once again, most profitably with existing team.

So there is a bit of contractual uncertainly after the 2025-26 NBA season. But Luka Doncic’s commitment to Dallas is about to be cemented - with $201.5 million worth of commitment in return.