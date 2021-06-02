Luka Doncic ‘Probable’ For Mavs at Clippers NBA Playoffs Game 5

Doncic “He seems to be doing better, so that's good news,” Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle says

The Dallas Mavs say Luka Doncic, dealing with a neck strain, is feeling “better” - and the Mavericks’ daily injury report ahead of Wednesday’s Game 5 at the Los Angeles Clippers reflects that.

The Mavericks are listing their MVP Doncic as “probable” to play in the game as he gets what one source tells us is “constant care” to relieve the discomfort in his neck, an injury likely sustained in Dallas’ Game 3 loss and especially problematic in a Game 4 loss that evened the NBA Playoffs series 2-all.

“He seems to be doing better, so that's good news,” Mavs head coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday. “I'm not sure how much better, but he's definitely better."

The cervical strain in his neck limited Doncic’s freedom of movement in Game 4, though Luka claimed he was “100 percent.”

Also listed as probable is big man Maxi Kleber (Achilles soreness).

Doncic winced his way through Sunday night’s Game 4 loss at the AAC, to the Clippers, often clutching his neck, which was covered in black medical tape.

Doncic was stellar in Dallas’ wins in Games 1 and 2 but in Game 4 finished with a series-low 19 points on 9-of-24 shooting. He was 1-of-7 from the arc and 0-of-5 from the free-throw line.

“I don't think that's important right now,” Doncic said on Sunday, deflecting questions about the injury. “We just lost ... but I played terrible.

He added that he will “be ready for Wednesday.”