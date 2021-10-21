    • October 21, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Mavs' Luka Doncic Surprises Kids at Children's Health Hospital With Gifts

    "Stay strong!" says Doncic to patients at Children's Health Hospital.
    Author:

    DALLAS - Entering the new 2021-22 NBA season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's goal is the win the championship. Also beginning his fourth season with Dallas, the NBA All Star and two-time All-NBA First-Team player is committed to his goal to give back to his North Texas community. 

    Doncic surprised 80 patients who are admitted at Children’s Health in Dallas and Plano with special gifts to help lift their spirits. The children, who are fighting diseases at Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, received a goody bag full of surprises from Doncic. 

    CHST_Donor(J2110190027s)
    13
    Gallery
    13 Images

    Each patient received a letter from Doncic, along with: a pair of Jordan sneakers, Jordan drawstring bag, hoodie and socks and a signed photo. Also not to be overlooked, is the “Luka & Bobi” coloring book, featuring the animated BFF (best friends forever) relationship between Doncic and Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic. Plus pizzas with the number 77 written in pepperoni, customized to meet each child’s preferences and dietary specifications and a heart-shaped, “77”-adorned frosted cookie.

    To protect the health and safety of the patients, Doncic arranged the delivery of the bags from Children’s Health team members.

    Recommended Articles

    CHST_Donor(J2110190027s)
    Play

    Luka Surprises Kids at Hospital With Gifts

    "Stay strong!" says Doncic to patients at Children's Health Hospital.

    1 minute ago
    Bob Voulgaris
    Play

    Voulgaris Rips Luka 's Mavs, Former GM Nelson: Like 'Game of Thrones'

    The Voulgaris visit is a quote machine of revelations of Mavs problems ... and maybe of some of the problems that are the fault of Voulgaris himself. A top-10 sampling ....

    9 minutes ago
    IMG_6134
    Play

    'Small, Medium or Large': Mavs' Kidd Dishes On Lineup Combos

    Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd explains the various options the team has at its disposal when deploying various styles of lineup combinations.

    1 hour ago

    “I really wish I could have been there to meet and talk to the kids but hopefully this surprise brought a smile to their faces and encourages them to stay strong,” Doncic said. “I just want all the kids and parents to know I’m thinking of them!”

    Doncic was recognized by Dallas County with his own holiday on July 6.

    “Luka Doncic Day” is meant to honor Doncic's efforts on the court and his community work in DFW, including his contributions to Dallas’ recovery from the recent winter storm and to the support of childcare for healthcare workers involved in the COVID pandemic.

    CHST_Donor(J2110190027s)
    News

    Luka Surprises Kids at Hospital With Gifts

    1 minute ago
    Bob Voulgaris
    News

    Voulgaris Rips Luka 's Mavs, Former GM Nelson: Like 'Game of Thrones'

    9 minutes ago
    IMG_6134
    News

    'Small, Medium or Large': Mavs' Kidd Dishes On Lineup Combos

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16948646_168388359_lowres
    News

    An MLB Solution to a Mavs Streaming Problem?

    1 hour ago
    Jalen Brunson 3
    News

    Jalen Brunson: Best & Worst Case Contract Scenarios

    15 hours ago
    cuban delonte
    News

    Mavs Ex Delonte West in Trouble

    19 hours ago
    kidd 3 clutch
    News

    Roundtable: How Many Games Will Mavs Win? Hot Takes For 2021-22 Season?

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16170413_168395540_lowres
    News

    Mavs' Kidd Sees Great Value In Kleber

    23 hours ago