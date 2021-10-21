Luka Surprises Kids at Hospital With Gifts

DALLAS - Entering the new 2021-22 NBA season, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's goal is the win the championship. Also beginning his fourth season with Dallas, the NBA All Star and two-time All-NBA First-Team player is committed to his goal to give back to his North Texas community.

Doncic surprised 80 patients who are admitted at Children’s Health in Dallas and Plano with special gifts to help lift their spirits. The children, who are fighting diseases at Pauline Allen Gill Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders, received a goody bag full of surprises from Doncic.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Each patient received a letter from Doncic, along with: a pair of Jordan sneakers, Jordan drawstring bag, hoodie and socks and a signed photo. Also not to be overlooked, is the “Luka & Bobi” coloring book, featuring the animated BFF (best friends forever) relationship between Doncic and Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic. Plus pizzas with the number 77 written in pepperoni, customized to meet each child’s preferences and dietary specifications and a heart-shaped, “77”-adorned frosted cookie.

To protect the health and safety of the patients, Doncic arranged the delivery of the bags from Children’s Health team members.

“I really wish I could have been there to meet and talk to the kids but hopefully this surprise brought a smile to their faces and encourages them to stay strong,” Doncic said. “I just want all the kids and parents to know I’m thinking of them!”

Doncic was recognized by Dallas County with his own holiday on July 6.

“Luka Doncic Day” is meant to honor Doncic's efforts on the court and his community work in DFW, including his contributions to Dallas’ recovery from the recent winter storm and to the support of childcare for healthcare workers involved in the COVID pandemic.