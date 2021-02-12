Luka Warning: 'Don't Try To Bully' Him; All-Star Voting Update

"If you think you’re just going to bully and rattle him, it actually builds more of his strength, his confidence, his dominance,” says an opposing coach about Luka

DALLAS - Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce recently provided a scouting report on Dallas Mavs superstar Luka .Doncic, and it is essentially a blueprint on what not to do.

"If you think you’re just going to bully and rattle him, it actually builds more of his strength, his confidence, his dominance,” Pierce said.

Given the fact that Luka's Mavs just downed the Hawks twice over the span of seven days, Pierce has first-hand knowledge of the problems Doncic creates for opponents. Yes, Luka this week told ESPN that "I'm not playing very good,'' but in truth, that self-analysis was about the team's results, not the individual's.

And now, suddenly, hopefully, the team's results are coming around as well, as Dallas (now 12-14) has recorded three straight wins - all crunch-time successes - as it preps to play host to the 11-13 Pelicans tonight at the AAC in a 6:30 tip.

The 21-year-old Doncic is currently averaging 27.8 points 9 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game and remains, as has been the case since the start of this season, in the MVP conversation.

Luka is also in the All-Star conversation, of course, as the recent vote totals are out. In Western Conference backcourt voting, Golden State’s Stephen Curry is in the lead with 4,033,050 votes, with the Slovenian star Doncic in second at 2,484,552.

The Lakers' LeBron James is the top vote-getter with 4,369,553, trailed by 4,234,433 votes for Brooklyn's Kevin Durant.

