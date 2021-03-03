LUKA Injury WATCH: Mavs vs. Thunder GAMEDAY

DALLAS - In the Dallas Mavericks' finale before the All-Star break, they look to keep the positive momentum going vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dallas has won eight of the last 10 games, but may be without superstar Luka Doncic (lower back tightness), who is listed as questionable for the matchup.

The Mavs may look to Jalen Brunson to start at point guard and finish the first half of Dallas' season strong. Brunson is coming off a 24-point performance in Monday night's win vs. the Orlando Magic. Over the last 10 games, he is averaging 14.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.2 apg while shooting 55.2 percent from the field.

The Mavs are 8-8 at home, but are 6-1 in their last seven games at American Airlines Center. OKC will be well-rested after last playing Saturday, suffering a blowout loss at home to the Denver Nuggets. Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads the Thunder with impressive averages of 23.2 ppg, 5.3 rpg and 6.3 apg.

Mavs big man Willie Cauley-Stein (thumb) is also listed as questionable on the latest report.

BURKE VS. OKC: Trey Burke has scored in double-figures against Oklahoma City in 10 of his last 11 games, averaging 15.5 points.

ALL-STAR: Doncic will start his second-straight All-Star game and compete in the skills challenge over the weekend (along with Chris Paul, Nikola Jokic, Domantas Sabonis, Julius Randle and Robert Covington.)

ODDS: The Mavs are 6.5-point favorites and the total over/under is 223.

BETTING TRENDS: Head to head, the under is 5-1 in the last six meetings overall. The Thunder are 0-6 against-the-spread in the last six meetings in Dallas. The Mavericks are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 home games.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (17-16) VS. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER (14-20)

WHEN: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: Coach Rick Carlisle on Brunson's development:

"The thing about Brunson is that he's really come a long way. It didn't just happen for him. He had to work to change his body."