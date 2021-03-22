Luka Doncic's Masterful Night Powers Mavs Past Blazers, 132-92

Two days after the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in clutch fashion, Luka Doncic helped his team respond with a 132-92 blowout win this time around.

Just two days after the Dallas Mavericks lost a "clutch game" at the hands of Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic took it upon himself to flip the script on Sunday night, as the Mavs bounced back and won this time around, 132-92.

Doncic went into a zone from beyond the arc in this one that we have never seen before, finishing with 37 points, seven rebounds and four assists in just 30 minutes of action through three quarters. It was the most points Doncic has scored through just three quarters in his career. Doncic shot 13-of-19 from the field and a career-high 8-of-9 from deep. He's now shooting 41.8% from three over his last 15 games.

There have been many instances of "Luka Magic" over the last three years, and this one will definitely rank towards the top of that list. Doncic didn't just beat the Blazers tonight, he completely crushed their collective spirit with every three he confidently splashed home. When Luka is hitting his three pointers, there's nothing that can stop the Mavs.

Josh Richardson was the Mavs' second leading scorer with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from deep. Richardson also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis pitched in 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists and was a plus-30 for the game.

The Mavs will now have a few days to rest before taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. That will be the Mavs final game before the NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday.