Luka in Pain, Curry in Flames: Mavs GAMEDAY at Minnesota With Doncic OUT

Five days after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves from the friendly sold-out confines of American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks will face the Timberwolves again, this time, 1,000 miles away in Minnesota.

On Friday, the Miami Heat spoiled Mavs Star Luka Doncic’s 21st Birthday, silencing the Mavs, 126-118.

It was pretty obvious Doncic’s sprained thumb was a factor in the loss, frustrating the ‘Birthday Boy’ and triggering poor off-handed dribbling. Despite scoring 23 points, Doncic missed all six of his three-point attempts and turned over the ball six times.

“I’m sorry with my language, but I played like (expletive),” said Doncic. “I wasn’t myself today, obviously, but we just got to learn from that and move on.

The Mavs have chance for their second win of their four-game road trip against a floundering Timberwolves team.

However, they must do it without Doncic, who is listed as ‘OUT’ for the game. WIll Kristaps Porzigis take over the game? In the month of February, Porzingis averaged 25 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and two assists. But he’s not the only Mav on a hot streak …

Curry in Flames: Six-year guard Seth Curry is coming off the best game of his career. Curry lead the Mavs with a career-high 37 points and burnt the Heat by converting 13-of-15 shots, including an almost perfect 8-of-9 baskets from beyond the arc.

His performance adds to a strong streak for Curry; averaging 18.9 points on 56 percent from the field, and even better 57.6 percent from beyond the arc over the last 10 games.

Lil’ Brother Passes Big Brother: Seth Curry’s 44.2 percent ranks second place in three-point shooting percentage with at least 250 made threes in NBA history, topping his older brother Stephen Curry’s fifth-ranked 43.5 percent.

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (36-24, 7th in the West, Timberwolves (17-41, 14th in the West)

Betting line: Dallas is an 7-point favorite with a 244.5 game total over/under.

Injury update: Mavs- Jalen Brunson: OUT (shoulder), Willie Cauley-Stein: day-to-day (personal (he is. Ow reportedly with team), Dwight Powell: out for season (Achilles).; Luka Doncic OUT (thumb.)

Timberwolves- Allen Crabbe: out (personal), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (wrist).