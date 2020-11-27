DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks will open their three-game preseason schedule in Milwaukee vs. the Bucks on December 14 at 7 p.m. CT. Two of the NBA's biggest stars will go head-to-head in Milwaukee's two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Dallas' Luka Doncic.

The schedule, which was released Friday, includes another away game vs. the Bucks on December 14 at 7 p.m. CT and a home game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 17 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The Mavs will get one of the first looks at the 2020 No. 1 overall pick, Minnesota's Anthony Edwards.

In total, it'll give Luka and Giannis - the most coveted 2021 free agent going (unless he signs his supermax anytime soon) a chance to ... well, visit.

The national television schedule for preseason games will be announced at a later date.

The 2020-21 regular season is nearing closer! The league will tip off on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and feature 72 games for each team. The regular-season schedule will be released in two segments. The schedule for the First Half of the season (Dec. 22, 2020 – March 4, 2021) will be released in the coming days, accoring to the NBA.

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to build off a season that ended with a first round playoff exit to the Los Angeles Clippers.

"No one wants a parade in Dallas like our owner (Mark Cuban), head coach (Rick Carlisle), the guys in the locker room, and yours truly. We absolutely 100% want to get there, but we don't want to do it at the expense of doing something stupid. We've got some really good, young, developing players. We're not just going to throw those guys or our draft picks aside and say goodbye to our future for a warhorse who only has one year left in the tank." - Mavs GM Donnie Nelson to DallasBasketball.com.