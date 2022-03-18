Skip to main content

Will Mavs Madness Continue? GAMEDAY vs. 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to extend their perfect (3-0) road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers and sensational center Joel Embiid on Friday night.

The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to extend their perfect (3-0) road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers and sensational center Joel Embiid on Friday night. The Mavericks have displayed their own March Madness complete with buzzer-beater heroics in wins over the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics. 

Fittingly, the back-and-forth affair vs. the Nets included a trade of deep-threes from both Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant in the final minute, but it was Spencer Dinwiddie who hit the buzzer-beater to win the game – his second in a row after a win over the Boston Celtics.

The Mavs have a tough test in slowing Embiid. The Philadelphia Star is fresh off a 35 points and 17 rebounds performance in a win against Cleveland and is averaging an NBA-leading 29.9 points to go with 11.4 rebounds per game.

Currently, Embiid's status is "questionable" vs. Dallas, due to back soreness. 

Can Dallas' tough defensive mindset continue? Both teams rank top-10 defensively in the NBA in points per game allowed with Dallas first in the NBA with 103.7 points allowed per game and Philadelphia seventh best in the league with 106.8 points per game allowed. 

USATSI_17910044

Spencer Dinwiddie Celebrates Buzzer-Beater

USATSI_17910150

Spencer Dinwiddie Celebrates Buzzer-Beater

USATSI_17910072

Spencer Dinwiddie Celebrates Buzzer-Beater

FLASHBACK: The Mavericks lead the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after they overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to record a 107-98 come-from-behind win over the Sixers in Dallas in February.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) is out; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out; Moses Wright (G League two-way) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (43-26) at PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (42-26)

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

8E28D0F4-40D9-4A8B-BD33-1A09F18D4BB3
Play

‘NBA Championship is All I Want,’ Says Mavs Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic sat down with J.J. Redick’s The Old Man and The Three podcast this week to talk about a variety of topics.

By Dalton Trigg9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago
donnie mark clutch
Play

EXCLUSIVE: View Donnie Nelson Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavs

“The filing is full of lies and is ridiculous,” Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com.

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
USATSI_17910150
Play

Mavs Stat of the Week: Spencer 'Fourth Quarter' Dinwiddie

As the Dallas Mavericks progress through the season, DallasBasketball.com picks a weekly stat that tells the story of how the team is performing.

By Lance Roberson12 hours ago
12 hours ago

WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic and Powell

USATSI_17555084

Josh Green

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson

ODDS: The Mavs are 3-point underdogs vs. the 76ers.

NEXT: Dallas continues the east coast road trip with a final stop vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

LAST WORD: Dinwiddie, who ran to the front row to personally thank Mavs GM Nico Harrison for taking a chance on him, after hitting the winning shot vs. Brooklyn:

"I saw Nico [Harrison], and I had that appreciation type of vibe... So I went over and celebrated with him because he pulled the trigger and made the trade. It's no secret that my reputation wasn't the greatest coming in [from Washington] on and off the court. People said I was the bad guy, people said I was washed after 30 games coming off an ACL [injury], which sucks, but Nico didn't have to have that faith, he didn't have to pull that trigger."

8E28D0F4-40D9-4A8B-BD33-1A09F18D4BB3
News

‘NBA Championship is All I Want,’ Says Mavs Luka Doncic

By Dalton Trigg9 minutes ago
donnie mark clutch
News

EXCLUSIVE: View Donnie Nelson Lawsuit Against Mark Cuban's Dallas Mavs

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
USATSI_17910150
News

Mavs Stat of the Week: Spencer 'Fourth Quarter' Dinwiddie

By Lance Roberson12 hours ago
40F3C250-C57B-4217-BCA9-9207FFF65F67
News

EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Mavs GM Donnie Nelson’s Lawsuit ‘Full of Lies,’ Says Mark Cuban

By Mike Fisher and Dalton Trigg14 hours ago
Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets
News

Mavericks' Double-Teams Flustered Nets' Kevin Durant

By Grant Afseth16 hours ago
USATSI_17910044
News

Mavs Donuts: Dinwiddie WINS Another, Curry Hurt, NBA Roundup

By Lance Roberson23 hours ago
USATSI_17734997
News

Steph Curry Injury Update; Can Mavs Catch Warriors?

By DallasBasketball.com StaffMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17910072
News

Dinwiddie 'Thankful' For Doncic's Trust as Mavs Keep Winning Big in Clutch

By Dalton TriggMar 17, 2022