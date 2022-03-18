Will Mavs Madness Continue? GAMEDAY vs. 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks have a chance to extend their perfect (3-0) road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers and sensational center Joel Embiid on Friday night.

Fittingly, the back-and-forth affair vs. the Nets included a trade of deep-threes from both Luka Doncic and Kevin Durant in the final minute, but it was Spencer Dinwiddie who hit the buzzer-beater to win the game – his second in a row after a win over the Boston Celtics.

The Mavs have a tough test in slowing Embiid. The Philadelphia Star is fresh off a 35 points and 17 rebounds performance in a win against Cleveland and is averaging an NBA-leading 29.9 points to go with 11.4 rebounds per game.

Currently, Embiid's status is "questionable" vs. Dallas, due to back soreness.

Can Dallas' tough defensive mindset continue? Both teams rank top-10 defensively in the NBA in points per game allowed with Dallas first in the NBA with 103.7 points allowed per game and Philadelphia seventh best in the league with 106.8 points per game allowed.

FLASHBACK: The Mavericks lead the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after they overcame a 16-point first-half deficit to record a 107-98 come-from-behind win over the Sixers in Dallas in February.

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Reggie Bullock (personal reasons) is out; Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is questionable; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out; Moses Wright (G League two-way) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (43-26) at PHILADELPHIA 76ERS (42-26)

WHEN: Friday, March 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

ODDS: The Mavs are 3-point underdogs vs. the 76ers.

NEXT: Dallas continues the east coast road trip with a final stop vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.

LAST WORD: Dinwiddie, who ran to the front row to personally thank Mavs GM Nico Harrison for taking a chance on him, after hitting the winning shot vs. Brooklyn:

"I saw Nico [Harrison], and I had that appreciation type of vibe... So I went over and celebrated with him because he pulled the trigger and made the trade. It's no secret that my reputation wasn't the greatest coming in [from Washington] on and off the court. People said I was the bad guy, people said I was washed after 30 games coming off an ACL [injury], which sucks, but Nico didn't have to have that faith, he didn't have to pull that trigger."