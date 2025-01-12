Mavericks Trade Target Out Indefinitely With Injury
The Dallas Mavericks have been evaluating trade options this season, looking to acquire either some frontcourt help or a defensive ace on the wing. One player they'd been checking in on will be on the shelf for the time being.
The New Orleans Pelicans announced that wing Herbert Jones will be out indefinitely after tearing his labrum in his right shoulder. While no timeline has been released yet, a torn labrum can take up to six months to recover from.
Jones was averaging 10.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 3.3 APG, and 1.9 SPG while shooting 43.6% from the floor but just 30.6% from three. New Orleans has had a rough year, dealing with injuries all over the roster. Those inconsistent lineups are likely why Jones saw his three-point shooting dip from the 41.8% he shot last season.
The Athletic originally reported that the Mavericks were looking to trade for an impact defender, with Herb Jones being near the top of the list. New Orleans was originally hesitant to move Jones, especially to a division rival like the Mavericks who just made a run to the NBA Finals last season, but any hope of trading him likely went out the window when he got hurt. They signed Jones to a four-year, $53.8 million contract extension before the 2023-24 season.
If Dallas wants to add another impact defender, they'll have to look elsewhere. One potential trade target went off the board a few weeks ago when the LA Lakers traded for former Maverick Dorian Finney-Smith. Larry Nance Jr., another potential target, is also out for a few weeks after breaking a bone in his right hand.
