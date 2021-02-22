Mavs are Back! Dallas vs. Memphis GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks return to game action for the first time in over a week.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks return to game action for the first time in over a week after two games were postponed due to power outages in Texas from severe weather.

The well-rested Mavs look to edge closer to .500 against a Memphis team (9th) that sits one spot ahead of Dallas (10th) in the Western Conference standings. It's the first meeting between these two teams this season, and with the season half way point on the horizon, a win is important for the Mavs in the conference standings.

The Mavs, who won four of their last five, consider the 8-day break as a positive because they were able to practice and work on communication and their 27th ranked defense.

“The practice time has been very valuable for us,” Coach Rick Carlisle said. “It’s been much needed. It’s been a lot."

The extra time could certainly prove valuable vs. Memphis star Ja Morant, who is averaging 18.9 points and 7.8 assists for the Grizzlies.

ALL-STAR: Luka Doncic will start in this season's All-Star game, becoming the 6th player to start multiple All-Star games at 22 years old or younger. The others to do so? LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Isiah Thomas and Rick Barry... Not bad company to be in!

COMMUNITY AID: Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell teamed with owner Mark Cuban to assist in the emergency needs in the Texas community, donating $1.25 million to the Dallas Mayor’s Disaster Relief Fund.

ODDS: The Mavs are favored by 4.5-points and the total over/under is N/A.

BETTING TRENDS: The Mavericks are 5-16 against-the-spread in their last 21 home games and 2-11 ATS in their last 13 games overall. The over is 8-1 in Grizzlies last 9 overall. The over is 7-0 in Mavericks last 7 overall.

RECORDS: Memphis Grizzlies (13-13) at Dallas Mavericks (13-15)

WHEN: Monday, February 22, 2021 at 7:30 pm CT

LOCATION: American Airlines Center (Dallas, TX)

TV/RADIO: ESPN, Fox Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

FINAL WORD: “Morant to me is really one of the most unique players I’ve ever seen in this game with his quickness, speed, ability to elevate and do things in the air and stay in the air seemingly suspended in time,” coach Carlisle said. “He’s just really a tremendous player.

