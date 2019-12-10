Mavs Assistant Darrell Armstrong To Be Inducted Into Orlando Magic Hall of Fame

DALLAS - Darrell Armstrong has become a hard-working and jovial institution on the Dallas Mavericks coaching staff. But before that, for nine seasons, D.A. was a hard-working and jovial presence on the Orlando Magic roster - thus his coming induction into the Magic Hall of Fame.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the things I did in Orlando, and I am especially proud as a player who wasn’t drafted,” said Armstrong via the Magic. “I am not only excited that the organization is rewarding me, but I am also thankful to the fans there as well. Magic fans always had my back and supported me. It is a great honor and I share this with them.”

Armstrong's honor with come on February 21 at Amway Center, with the Mavs as the visiting team. It will actually give both franchises a chance to applaud his contributions.

“During his nine seasons with the Orlando Magic, Darrell Armstrong gave everything he had to the organization, both on the court and in our community,” said Magic CEO Alex Martins. “Fans always look back fondly at our ‘Heart & Hustle’ era, and Darrell was the leader of that group that left it all on the court 20 years ago. We are thrilled to induct him into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame.”

Armstrong went undrafted in 1991 out of Fayetteville State University. He bounced around in some minor leagues and overseas, too. before catching on in Orlando in 1995. Armstrong played for 14 NBA seasons, most notably in Orlando and Dallas.

He's won the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, the NBA’s Sixth Man Award and numerous community honors. In Dallas, he's spent a decade as a valued assistant and a "class clown'' noted for his love of the Washington Redskins and his willingness to take abuse for that here in Cowboys Country.