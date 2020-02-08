Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs at Hornets GAMEDAY: When Will Dallas Start To Finish?

Mike Fisher

When last we checked in with your Dallas Mavericks, they were 1) wondering whether the NBA Trade Deadline was a distraction that contributed to a "crappy'' Wednesday home loss to a .500 Memphis team, 2) Hitting the road in Washington and finding themselves losing at the buzzer to the "crappy'' Wizards, and 3) Pondering how soon they'll figure out how to finish out winnable games.

"We better hurry up, man,'' said Dorian Finney Smith.

Tonight, on the second of a road back-to-back challenge, Dallas gets to pick up where it left off - or, preferably, picks up in a better place than where it left off when it allowed a Bradley Beal layup with .2 seconds remaining to steal a win.

Game Time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte

TV/Radio: FSSW, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (31-21), Hornets (17-32)

The Mavs' slippage is real. In their last 21 games they are 10-11. In their last six games they are 2-4 in their last six. Losing at home to a mediocre Memphis team goes into the "shouldn't-happen'' category. So does losing to Washington at any time.

Not having Luka Doncic (who will miss this game with his ankle but could return shortly after) is a reason for all of this ... but not an excuse.

The Mavs continue to find different ways to manufacture offense, and remain among the league leaders because of that. Example: Seth Curry scored 20 points for the Mavericks on Friday (albeit in an inefficient but 6-of-18 manner. They also continue to need Kristaps Porzingis to do otherworldly things - like post a string of three consecutive 30/10 games as he did before the Wizards and foul trouble limited him to 11 points and nine rebounds at DC.)

The Hornets will come in tonight well-rested, having not played since  Tuesday. That was a fourth consecutive loss, part of a skid that has them losing 12 of their last 13.

The post-Kemba Walker Hornets are hardly star-studded, but Terry Rozier and Devonte Graham are each averaging 18 points per game.

Besides the beat'ability of the Hornets, Dallas can hang its hat on its bounce-back'ability. On the second night of B2Bs, the Mavs are 5-3. On paper, all that adds up to the likelihood of a successful night here. But this week, once Dallas moved off the paper and onto the court, things turned "crappy.'' So ... we'll watch and see and analyze tonight.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Fall to Wizards in Last-Second Road Loss

The Dallas Mavericks were unable to get back in the win column on Friday night after they were edged by the Washington Wizards 119-118 in D.C.

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Mavs Post-NBA Trade Deadline: Mark Cuban Wants ‘Great Core’ to ‘Grow Together’

Unlike last season, the Dallas Mavericks didn’t make any noise at this year’s NBA trade deadline, but greater opportunities to potentially add another core piece could be on the horizon.

Dalton Trigg

by

Dubs42

NBA Trade Deadline: How the Mavs (Again) Almost Got Danny Green

NBA Trade Deadline: How the Dallas Mavericks Worked With the Los Angeles Laker And (Again) Almost Got Danny Green

Mike Fisher

by

MavsFanRy

NEW: Deadline Tracker - 'When You Play In The NBA, You Sign Up To Possibly Be Traded,' Says Mavs Carlisle

NEW: DallasBasketball.com's NBA Trade Deadline Tracker is here, taking You to today's 2 p.m. CT deadline: 'When You Play In The NBA, You Sign Up To Possibly Be Traded,' Says Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle

Mike Fisher

by

izen

Soft Landing? Mavs at Wizards GAMEDAY Preview: Porzingis is IN

Tonight Marks the Beginning of a 'Soft Landing' Portion of the Dallas Mavericks' Schedule ... Our Mavs at Wizards GAMEDAY Preview As The Visitors are a Bit Bloodied and Broken - and Porzingis is IN

Mike Fisher

'Nothing From Nothing': What To Make Of Mavs Staying Quiet at NBA Trade Deadline

The Siren’s Call: The Dallas Mavs Are Quiet as a Mouse at the NBA Trade Deadline. Does Nothing From Nothing Mean Nothing?

T.J. Macias

Just Because Covington is Off of the Board Doesn't Mean the Mavs NBA Trade Pursuits are Finished

The Dallas Mavericks may have missed out on Robert Covington, but their lack of depth on the wing is still a concern that needs to be addressed as we approach the NBA Trade Deadline

Matt Galatzan

by

izen

Mavs Luka Doncic Drafted to ‘Team LeBron’ In NBA All-Star Game

Thursday Night’s NBA All-Star Draft Pitted Team Giannis Vs. Team LeBron and Featured LeBron’s Selection of Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic

Mike Fisher

Whitt's End: KP's Like Sam Elliott, Smilin' Nellie and Scoop On DFW Sports-Talk Radio Ratings

It's Time for Whitt's End, Where We Compare the Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis To Sam Elliott, Assume The Houston Rockets are Creating a Smilin' Nellie and Give You the Scoop On DFW Sports-Talk Radio Ratings

Richie Whitt

NBA Trade Deadline: If Mavs Are Out On Iguodala and Covington, Can They Get In On Bulls Zach LaVine?

Zach LaVine Could Be an ‘Under-the-Radar’ Trade Target for the Mavs at the Deadline

Dalton Trigg

by

Dalton Trigg