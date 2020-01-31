Mavs at Rockets GAMEDAY Preview: Can They Win Without Luka Doncic?

The Dallas Mavericks are not "The Dallas Mavericks,'' not tonight in Houston, because they are without their best player - who also happens to be among the best players on the planet - in Luka Doncic, the All-Star starter who is staying home while nursing an ankle injury that requires a Friday MRI.

But they have been down this road before, Doncic having missed a four-game, 11-day stretch due to an ankle injury earlier this season. Dallas survived that. Can the Mavs tonight survive the Houston Rockets?

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston

TV/Radio: ESPN TV, FSSW, ESPN, 103.3 FM, Univision, 1270 AM (Spanish)

Records: Mavericks (29-18), Rockets (29-18)

The Mavs obviously looked at this showdown as a meaningful one even before the Luka injury, which hopefully won't sideline him for more than a couple of weeks. Is it still meaningful? Sure. And it's still doable, too, or should be viewed that way by the Mavs themselves; after all, they already have registered a win in Houston this season, a 137-123 victory back on Nov. 24.

It's also meaningful to the collection of guys who will now get more minutes. Jalen Brunson is an easy call here. If Delon Wright's brother wants Delon to get more burn? Here you go. J.J. Barea? You bet. And how about a mini-showcase for Courtney Lee in order to alert Memphis to his Iggy trade value?

There might be another Dallas injury issue, by the way, as starter Tim Hardaway Jr. is dealing with a bad back, though he's now listed as "probable.'' Hopefully Kristaps Porzingis is OK and maybe trade pickup Willie Cauley-Stein will get more involved.

The Mavs are seeking their 30th win here. The coach, Rick Carlisle, is seeking his 500th win with the franchise. And the Rockets? They recently endured a four-game losing streak but boast the scariest backcourt in basketball with James Harden and Russell Westbrook.

“We’ve done it before,” said Barea of succeeding without Luka. “It’s not easy. But it gives more opportunities to other guys. We got to go out there and step up. We don’t have our best player, so everybody’s got to step up and go down to Houston and get a win.”