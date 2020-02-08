Dallas Basketball
Mavs Bidding On Michael Kidd-Gilchrist as NBA Buyout Candidate

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as a possible landing spot for Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who has finalized his buyout with the Charlotte Hornets.

It's no secret that the Mavs spent the NBA Trade Deadline searching for help with perimeter defense on the wing, with that search nearly landing them Danny Green of the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-way deal that didn't quite come together. It is also no secret that Dallas explored the idea of acquiring the 6-7 Kidd-Gilchrist, who was the No. 2 overall pick out of Kentucky in the 2012 NBA Draft but has yet to fulfill that promise.

Our Dalton Trigg's evaluation of MKG this year:

Kidd-Gilchrist is a big wing/forward combo player who is a solid defender (he has an individual defensive rating of 95.0 this season with the Hornets — albeit, he’s only played in 12 games so far). The downside with MKG, however, is that he's a liability on the offensive end, averaging four points in 13 minutes per game, while shooting just 34 percent from the field and 29 percent from deep.

By not giving up anything in trade for MKG (or anybody else), Dallas was able to keep together its "great core,'' as owner Mark Cuban tells DallasBasketball.com. Now comes the possibility of acquiring him for "free,'' a potential "Fallen Angel'' who can after seven less-than-fruitful seasons possibly reinvent himself outside of Charlotte.

For his career, Kidd-Gilchrist is averaging 8.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent. His best season came during the 2014-15 campaign when he averaged 10.7 points and 6.4 rebounds on 54.1-percent shooting.

Kidd-Gilchrist, 26, is a non-factor in Charlotte as this season he has played just 12 games, averaging four points per game. He must clear waivers before Dallas can sign him to what is assumed will be a reasonable contract. 

