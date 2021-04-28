Mavs Bounce Back At Golden State With Stunning Dallas Run

The Mavs win keeps them in sole position of the six seed in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks slaughtered the Golden State Warriors 133-103 on the second night of a back-to-back. Big picture, the Mavs (34-27) win keeps them in sole position of the six seed in the Western Conference, which avoids the NBA Playoffs play-in tournament. Smaller picture, it is a nice bounce-back from the ugly Mavs loss in Sacramento Monday night.

From a befuddled Luka Doncic last night to a smiling and high-fiving Doncic tonight.

The Mavs grabbed a 36-12 lead in the first quarter, going on a 28-0 run as the Warriors missed 17 consecutive shots. The streak is now the longest unanswered points run by any NBA team this season. Golden State's shooting woes continued, scoring only 29 points in the first half. It was the lowest-scoring Warriors half during Steve Kerr’s coaching tenure.

Trey Burke made his first start of the season tonight, after appearing off the bench in each of his first 50 Dallas games in 2020-21. Burke played the entire first quarter and displayed impressive defense on the virtually-unstoppably Steph Curry . Curry was averaging an outstanding 38.1 points per game in April, but tonight only scored 12 in the first half.

The Warriors sloppy play also included 17 turnovers. Dallas' bench outscored the Warriors bench 50-22, with much thanks to 13 points from Tim Hardaway Jr., 13 from Nikolo Melli and 12 points from Jalen Brunson. Doncic led the team with 39 points, eight assists, and six rebounds in 28 minutes... the most Doncic has ever scored in three quarters for Dallas.

Dallas extended the lead to 39 points entering the 4th quarter, controlling every aspect of the game to cruise to the blowout victory.

The Mavs were without Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) and Josh Richardson (hamstring)... The third straight game missed for the two Mavs starters.

Next up, the Mavs' three-game road trip concludes Thursday night in Detroit before the returning home to host the Washington Wizards on Saturday.