When Should Mavs Give a New Contract to Brunson?

DALLAS - Jalen Brunson has, from the very start when he joined the Dallas Mavericks in the same 2018 NBA Draft class as ... well, you know ... been a "professional.''

That's the complimentary word former coach Rick Carlisle used for the then-rookie. And it fits now, too, under new coach Jason Kidd, as the fourth-year guard is averaging 14.7 points, 4.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds, all career-highs.

Brunson is doing some of that in relief of Luka Doncic and he is doing some of it alongside Doncic (it all happened again with Brunson scoring 17 points on Friday to help another Mavs win over San Antonio) and it all leads to a very natural question ...

After signing a four-year, $6 million deal as a rookie, Brunson is due to hit free agency this summer. ... so why not pay him now?

“We’ll know who we are in 20, 25 games into the season, sometime mid-December,” new GM Nico Harrison said when asked about Brunson’s contract. “So the fact that he’s playing great, we want that to continue. All that does is make it easier for us. And it makes it easier for him, too.”

Harrison, in that interview with the Dallas Morning News, sort of side-stepped the issue. Really, what is it exactly that Dallas is going to learn about Brunson in the next month that isn't already known?

And valued?

As noted here: When Brunson is on the floor, Dallas scores an average of 114.4 points per 100 possessions - No. 1 in the league.

When Brunson is not on the floor? Dallas scores 92.5 points per 100 possessions ... which ranks last.

Additionally, he's the closest thing Dallas has to that elusive "second ball-handler.''

“The stress level is down, especially for Luka,” Kidd said. “When you have two ballhandlers on the floor – two playmakers – it helps the team and it also helps Luka where he doesn’t have to do it all.”

Maybe the Mavs are waiting because they face a future cap crunch and some puzzle pieces need to be shuffled in order to afford him. Doncic’s five-year, $207 million supermax deal kicks in next year, and Kristaps Porzingis is set to make his $34 million next season.

To be considered is this double-wrinkle: Because he and the Mavs originally forged a four-year contract with no options, Brunson (barring an extension) will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022, leaving Dallas with no match rights. At the same time Dallas holds his Bird rights. So if owner Mark Cuban needs to break the bank here, he can.

Are the Mavs willing to do that?

Brunson gets credit for developing himself into something even beyond being a "professional.'' And the Mavs get credit for "discovering'' and developing him, too. But after "discovering'' and "developing'' should come "dollars.''

Sooner. Or later.