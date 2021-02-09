Mavs Crush Timberwolves, Delight Fans in Dallas

To the delight of fans in attendance, the Mavs crushed the T'wolves.

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks crushed the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-122 at home to the delight of the the first fans at the American Airlines Center for a Mavs game in almost a calendar year.

Whether it was the normalcy of the fan energy, the momentum of the win over Golden State on Saturday, or the boost from Mark Cuban's pregame speech... The Mavs' efficiency and spirit soared. Dallas opened the game with 43 points for their highest-scoring quarter of the season.

Kristaps Porzingis put on a show from the start, scoring 15 of Mavs first 25 points, tying his highest in a quarter this season. On the other end, Porzinigis swatted his way to 5 blocks, making him the first Mavs player with 15 points and 5 blocks in a half over the last 25 seasons. Finishing with 27 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 blocks. Porzingis tied (Dirk Nowitzki and Shawn Bradley) for the most games in Mavs franchise history with four games of 20+ points, 10+ boards, and 5+ blocks.

The Dallas team shot 55 percent from the field and looked to be (finally) jelling, after missing an NBA-high 41 player-games due to the health and safety protocols.

Luka Doncic extended his consecutive games of scoring 25 or more points to 11, totaling 26 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. continued his tear off the bench, adding 24 points.

Minnesota's Malik Beasley willed his way to make the game interesting, scoring 22 points on 7-for-7 shooting in the fourth quarter, but the Mavs never lost their lead vs. the Timberwolves. Dallas' largest lead was 25 points.

It'd be hard to pick who was smiling bigger: the Dallas squad or the Mavs fan that won free Whataburgers for a year by tossing a giant french fry into box.

1,500 fans were in attendance - all people who are COVID-19 vaccinated essential workers (medical professionals, police officers, food services, firefighters.) At halftime, the Mavs played a tribute to the essential workers, with players and former players like JJ Barea, thanking the frontline workers.

Last in the Western Conference, this marks Minnesota's 11th loss in 14 games. Karl-Anthony Towns has missed 13 games since testing positive for COVID in mid-January.

Next, the Mavs continue their home stand and host the Atlanta Hawks and star Trae Young on Wednesday night at 6:30pm CT.