Mavs Ex Harrison Barnes Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mike Fisher

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes, a fan favorite during his time with the Dallas Mavericks, has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore not be immediately joining his team in the bubble Orlando.

The 28-year-old said he is "primarily asymptomatic'' and is in quarantine.

“I hope to join my team in Orlando when it is safe to do so! Stay safe out there,” Barnes tweeted.

Once cleared to play, Barnes can be a key member of a Kings team that is considered a have-not in the bubble and the NBA restart.

But for now, he joins a group of about 20 players, including Rockets star Russell Westbrook, who tested positive prior to the 22 teams departing last week for the Disney World campus. 

Barnes is the 45th player to test positive since Phase One of the NBA's testing program began in June.

Barnes was a champion in Golden State before the eight-year NBA veteran signed with Dallas a few years ago. This is his first full season with the Kings after being traded on Feb. 7, 2019 from the Mavericks.

Barnes, active in his community in all three of his NBA stops, is presently averaging 14.7 points and 4.8 rebounds with 2.4 assists per game, and is shooting 38.8 percent on 3-pointers and 45.9 percent overall from the floor.

The Kings are 28-36 and currently No. 11 in the Western Conference. They will be part of "opening night'' of the NBA re-start on July 31 against the San Antonio Spurs, and are on the Mavs' eight-game seeding schedule as well.

