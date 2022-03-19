Skip to main content

Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Hornets: Dallas Missing Surging Star

Spencer Dinwiddie who hit back-to-back buzzer-beaters this week, is listed as out due to a right knee "recovery."

The Dallas Mavericks travel to play the Charlotte Hornets on the second night of a back-to-back on Saturday night, without one of their hottest players. Spencer Dinwiddie who hit back-to-back buzzer-beaters this week, is listed as out due to a right knee "recovery."

This is the last of a five-game road trip for Dallas, who is coming off of a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Mavs were unable to pull off another huge fourth quarter comeback in a 111-101 loss at Wells Fargo Center, moving them to 3-1 on their current road trip and 43-27 overall.

Can Dallas' tough defensive mindset continue against the Hornets, winners of three straight games? Dallas is currently first in the NBA, holding opponents to 103.7 points allowed per game.

USATSI_17910044

Spencer Dinwiddie Celebrates Buzzer-Beater

USATSI_17910150

Spencer Dinwiddie Celebrates Buzzer-Beater

USATSI_17910072

Spencer Dinwiddie Celebrates Buzzer-Beater

FLASHBACK: Dallas leads the 2021-22 season series, 1-0, after it recorded a 120-96 wire-to-wire win at American Airlines Center in December. 

INJURY REPORT, DALLAS: Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee, injury recovery) is out; Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) is out; Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) is out; Moses Wright (G League two-way) is out.

RECORDS: DALLAS MAVERICKS (43-27) at CHARLOTTE HORNETS (35-35)

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 2022 • 6:00 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Spectrum Center (Charlotte, NC)

TV/RADIO: BSSW, 97.1 The Eagle (KEGL)

Dwight Powell, Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic and Powell

USATSI_17555084

Josh Green

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson

ODDS: The Mavs are 1-point favorites vs. the Hornets. 

NEXT: The Mavericks return to Dallas to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. 

LAST WORD: Coach Jason Kidd after the Mavs loss to the 76ers:

“When [opposing teams] play zone, you've got to be able to make shots, and we just didn’t do that tonight. And when [Doncic] makes the pass, we hold it. If you massage the ball, it gives the defense, the zone, the opportunity to get back in their position. When we did what we’re supposed to, good things happened.”

