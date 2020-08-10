Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Utah Jazz: Can Dallas Win Without Its Stars?

The Dallas Mavericks are looking to capitalize on their confidence-building best win of the season in an afternoon matinee against Western Conference foe Utah Jazz.

The Mavericks pulled off an impressive come-back overtime win vs. the East’s best Milwaukee Bucks in which the Mavs bench outscored the Bucks’ 37-23. The Mavs are expected to rest starters Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Jazz, making continued hot play from the second unit utterly crucial.

INJURY REPORT

OUT: Luka Doncic (injury recovery, right ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (injury recovery, left knee), Dorian Finney-Smith (left hip strain).

All three participated in Sunday's practice and could play on Tuesday against the Blazers in the second day of a back-to-back for the Mavs.

PROBABLE: Seth Curry (right leg soreness).

MATCHUP

The Jazz are coming off a double-overtime loss against the Denver Nuggets and need to turn things around after losing their last two games. Donovan Mitchell is currently averaging over 20 points per game, scoring 35 points vs. the Nuggets.

Watch for Mavericks guard Trey Burke, who played his first three seasons with the Jazz (2013-16). Burke’s excellent ‘Bubble’ play has been a major asset to the Mavs; he surprised with 30 points in 31 minutes off the bench vs. Houston.

Tim Hardaway Jr. could also pick up scoring slack - or, depending on how the game flows, could also find himself registering some rest.

PLAYOFF OUTLOOK

The Mavs, who are two games behind the sixth-seeded Jazz, can finish no lower than the seventh seed in the Western Conference standings, which is the most likely final spot for Dallas to begin the NBA Playoffs. However, there is still a glimmer of hope for movement that would result in the Mavs avoid facing the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round. Here are the three scenarios.

QUOATABLE

Doncic on resting and recovering over the NBA hiatus:

“It helped me for sure. I had my wrist problems, I had my finger problems. Everything was flaring up and then this happened. It was kind of good for me.''

Game Time: 2 p.m. CT on August 10, 2020

Location: Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando

TV/Radio: Fox Sports Southwest/NBA TV, ESPN 103.3 FM, Univision 1270 AM

Records: Mavericks (42-30, 7th in the West), Jazz (43-27, 6th in the West)