Mavs GM Nico Harrison On Trading Into Draft: 'It Would Have To Be Something Amazing'

With the 2021 NBA Draft less than two hours away, the Dallas Mavericks still do not have a pick. They traded away their first round pick in the 2019 Kristaps Porzingis trade and their second round pick in last season's JJ Redick trade.

Although they don't have any draft capital, there's been no shortage of conversations between the Mavericks and other teams around the league regarding trades. Looking to improve the Dallas roster through either the draft or trading for players, Harrison has been on the phones nonstop.

“My phone has to be charged 24/7, because it’s a ton of phone calls," said the Mavericks GM on Wednesday.

With that in mind, adding talent through the draft doesn't appear to be Harrison's top priority anyways. With how good Dallas already is, it's becoming more clear that they're wanting to acquire pieces that can help win now rather than adding rookies to the roster.

“I think if you look at our roster, we’re really young," said Harrison. "I really think for us, with roster spots and for how young we are, it would have to be something amazing for us to get in there [the draft].”

Barring a deal they can't pass up, it appears the Mavericks could have a quiet draft night in terms of acquiring a pick.

This season will be key for the second-year plthey already have, with the opportunity to have the true rookie season they weren't able to have last year.

"Our young guys are rookies. It's like they get to do their rookie years all over again. With an actual summer league, having an option to go to the G League and get minutes and stuff like that. Things they didn't get to do last year."

In the 2020 NBA Draft, the Mavericks selected Josh Green, Tyrell Terry and Tyler Bey.