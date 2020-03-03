Dallas Basketball
Top Stories
News
Mavs Step Back Podcast
DBcom Boards

Mavs Haunted By A Loss; Luka Doncic Is 'Pissed' About A Miss

Mike Fisher

DALLAS - Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has a unique habit of practicing, and then making, unique shots.

And when he fails to do so? He has a unique level of disappointment over the miss.

“That’s why I practice those,” said Doncic following Monday's 109-107 loss at lowly Chicago. “I was pissed I didn’t make that shot. In my mind I’m supposed to make that shot.”

"That shot'' was a 47-foot jumper over a pair of double-teaming Bulls ... a shot that had a very real chance of going in and stealing a win.

It's true that Luka has a knack for such in-game feats; his half-court shot during All-Star Weekend's "Rising Stars'' game was a fun highlight - even for the opponent who guarded him, Atlanta's Trae Young.

But it's no fun for the NBA Playoffs-bound Mavs to find themselves trailing a bad Chicago team that coming into Monday had lost 10 of its previous 11. ... trailing 107-99 with 23 seconds left ... and then staging a furious 8-2 run to rally ...

An 8-2 run that was almost an 11-2 run.

before going on an 8-2 run to the victory.

While Doncic played with a bum thumb, fellow star Kristaps Porzingis sat out due to "load management'' on the second game of a back-to-back (Dallas won on Sunday at Minnesota). There is reason for faith that when both are healthy and together, the Mavs are a tough out, for the final 19 games of the regular season and in the postseason, too.

But for now? Some unfortunate numbers are stacking up, including the fact that the Mavs are now 2-8 in games decided by three points or fewer and 5-15 in games decided by five points and under.

They've also developed a weird habit, as exhibited in Chicago, of losing double-digit leads and losing games. The defeat at the hands of the Bulls marks the 10th such failure this season.

“If you don’t continue to pound on that lead, you give the (opponents) opportunities and chance after chance, you wake up their confidence,'' said Dallas guard Courtney Lee. "Then they feel like they can play with anybody.''And allowing the Bulls to feel like they can play with Dallas? Yes, Luka and the Mavs have every justification for feeling "pissed.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mavs Drop Another Frustrating Game In 109-107 Loss to Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks once again fell in frustrating fashion on Monday night, falling to the Bulls 109-107 in Chicago.

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Waiting on Luka and Welcoming Back Cauley-Stein: Mavs GAMEDAY at Bulls

At Chicago Tonight Would Be A Perfect Time For A Big Performance From The Former Top-10 NBA Draft Pick, Dallas Mavericks Big Man Willie Cauley-Stein.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy

Here's How Playoffs-Bound Mavs Can Climb From Seventh in The NBA West

Can The Playoffs-Chasing Dallas Mavericks Climb From Seventh in The NBA West? Yes, with A Big AAC "If''

Mike Fisher

Mavs Kristaps Porzingis - 'Being Himself' - Wins NBA Player of the Week

All Dallas Mavericks Center Kristaps Porzingis Has Been Doing is 'Being Himself' - But It's So Much That He's Won Western Conference NBA Player of the Week

Mike Fisher

'The Future of the 5': Porzingis Enjoying Life as The Mavs Center

Kristaps Porzingis Is Infinitely More Versatile Than One Would Imagine a 7-3 Guy Can Be. But Right Now? He's Enjoying NBA Life as The Dallas Mavericks' 5

Mike Fisher

Porzingis and Curry Lead Mavs to Bounce-Back Win in Minnesota, 111-91, Despite Doncic's Absence

Luka Doncic was out with a thumb injury, but Kristaps Porzingis and Seth Curry held down the fort, pouring in 65 points combined as the Dallas Mavericks got back in the win column in blowout fashion.

Dalton Trigg

Luka in Pain, Curry in Flames: Mavs GAMEDAY at Minnesota With Doncic OUT

The Frustrated Dallas Mavericks Have A Chance To Get Back On Track Against The Minnesota Timberwolves.

BriAmaranthus

Dragic's 'Balkan Blood' Advice For Mavs Superstar Luka Doncic

In Many Ways, Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is Following in the Footsteps of Goran Dragic of the Heat - And Dragic has Some Advice for His Fellow Slovenian Star

Mike Fisher

Mavs Crumble in Miami, Fall to Heat 126-118

Despite a career-high night from Seth Curry, the Dallas Mavericks came up short to the Heat in Miami, losing 126-118 at American Airlines Arena.

Matt Galatzan

by

MavsFanRy

Cuban Mavs NBA Protest is a Victory Either Way

It's Completely Possible The Dallas Mavericks Win Their Official Protest. However, Replaying The Final 9.5 seconds Isn't The Point.

BriAmaranthus

by

MavsFanRy