Skip to main content

Mavs Injury Update: Reggie Bullock Ruled OUT at Nets

Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock remains out due to personal reasons ahead of Wednesday's matchup at Brooklyn Nets

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets (35-33) in part of an East Coast road trip on Wednesday without a key reserve. 

Reggie Bullock remains away from the Mavs due to personal reasons. Dallas was also without Bullock in the lineup in Sunday's 95-92 at the Boston Celtics.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson, both questionable going into Sunday, played against the Celtics. 

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks

Reggie Bullock Guards Kevin Porter Jr. 

bullock mg

Reggie Bullock vs. Grizzlies 

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks

Reggie Bullock Guards Eric Gordon

In addition to Bullock on the latest injury report, Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) are out.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
Play

Spencer For Hire: New Mavs Helper Dinwiddie Finds Home in Dallas

After making the game-winning 3-pointer in the Dallas Mavericks' win over the Boston Celtics, Spencer Dinwiddie revealed why his current situation is an upgrade over his last.

By Grant Afseth40 minutes ago
40 minutes ago
Luka-Doncic-nails-the-step-back-jumper-vs-Nets-over-Kevin-Durant (1)
Play

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins ANOTHER Award, Towns Scores 60, Terry Shocks Mavs Fans

DallasBasketball.com lists 12 of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Dallas Mavericks news and analysis.

By Lance Roberson3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
Play

Mavs Catch Jazz in West Standings; KAT Drops 60, Jokic Out-Duels Embiid

As the NBA playoffs get closer, the Dallas Mavericks are in the midst of a tight Western Conference race. DallasBasketball.com keeps you updated on what's happening in the standings on a nightly basis.

By DallasBasketball.com Staff13 hours ago
13 hours ago

The Mavericks started Spencer Dinwiddie alongside Doncic and Brunson at Boston. The Celtics have a tendency to switch ball screens and send double-teams at star players. The Nets are not as tenacious defensively, so Jason Kidd's starting lineup may be different. 

Jalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson Dribbles the Basketball

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. Jazz

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks

Dorian Finney-Smith Dunks

Among the factors to consider at Brooklyn will be Andre Drummond at center. Will the Mavs look to have more size alongside Dwight Powell? Or will they keep Maxi Kleber with the bench group?

Josh Green could be a possible starter should Kidd choose to move Dinwiddie back to the sixth-man role. Green presents a hard-nosed, athletic option that can do the dirty work and muck up a game. 

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) and Ben Simmons (back soreness/return to competition conditioning). For Tuesday's game against the Magic, Brooklyn was without LaMarcus Aldridge (hip impingement) and Joe Harris (ankle surgery). Seth Curry and Cam Thomas were labeled as questionable. 

Bullock is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, while shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. 

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks
News

Spencer For Hire: New Mavs Helper Dinwiddie Finds Home in Dallas

By Grant Afseth40 minutes ago
Luka-Doncic-nails-the-step-back-jumper-vs-Nets-over-Kevin-Durant (1)
News

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins ANOTHER Award, Towns Scores 60, Terry Shocks Mavs Fans

By Lance Roberson3 hours ago
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks, Luka Doncic
News

Mavs Catch Jazz in West Standings; KAT Drops 60, Jokic Out-Duels Embiid

By DallasBasketball.com Staff13 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
News

Mavs Move to Top 5 in NBA Power Rankings with Win at Celtics

By Grant Afseth15 hours ago
Luka Doncic, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Kevin Durant
News

Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant Named Players of Week

By Grant Afseth16 hours ago
USATSI_5814008
News

You'll Never Guess Who Was Jason Terry's Favorite Teammate

By Lance RobersonMar 14, 2022
dating mavs
News

Mavs Donuts: Luka & Dinwiddle 'Like Dating'; Spoiler at Celtics

By Lance RobersonMar 14, 2022
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics
News

Luka Doncic Reveals Cause for Hamstring Issue vs. Celtics

By Grant AfsethMar 14, 2022