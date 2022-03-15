Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock remains out due to personal reasons ahead of Wednesday's matchup at Brooklyn Nets

The Dallas Mavericks (42-26) are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets (35-33) in part of an East Coast road trip on Wednesday without a key reserve.

Reggie Bullock remains away from the Mavs due to personal reasons. Dallas was also without Bullock in the lineup in Sunday's 95-92 at the Boston Celtics.

Dorian Finney-Smith and Jalen Brunson, both questionable going into Sunday, played against the Celtics.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Reggie Bullock Guards Kevin Porter Jr. Reggie Bullock vs. Grizzlies Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports Reggie Bullock Guards Eric Gordon

In addition to Bullock on the latest injury report, Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) are out.

The Mavericks started Spencer Dinwiddie alongside Doncic and Brunson at Boston. The Celtics have a tendency to switch ball screens and send double-teams at star players. The Nets are not as tenacious defensively, so Jason Kidd's starting lineup may be different.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson Dribbles the Basketball Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dorian Finney-Smith vs. Jazz Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dorian Finney-Smith Dunks

Among the factors to consider at Brooklyn will be Andre Drummond at center. Will the Mavs look to have more size alongside Dwight Powell? Or will they keep Maxi Kleber with the bench group?

Josh Green could be a possible starter should Kidd choose to move Dinwiddie back to the sixth-man role. Green presents a hard-nosed, athletic option that can do the dirty work and muck up a game.

The Nets will be without Kyrie Irving (ineligible to play) and Ben Simmons (back soreness/return to competition conditioning). For Tuesday's game against the Magic, Brooklyn was without LaMarcus Aldridge (hip impingement) and Joe Harris (ankle surgery). Seth Curry and Cam Thomas were labeled as questionable.

Bullock is averaging 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds, while shooting 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.