Jason Kidd has two spots to fill in starting lineup at Houston

The Dallas Mavericks will be without a few starters Friday night against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

The Mavs ruled out Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion) against the Rockets.

When Brunson has been out, Mavs coach Jason Kidd has started Spencer Dinwiddie in the backcourt with Luka Doncic.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Mavericks Guard Jalen Brunson Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Brunson vs. Kings Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Dorian Finney-Smith Dunks

It's more complicated when Finney-Smith is out, given his on-ball defensive impact and versatility. In a matchup that features Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Eric Gordon, having perimeter defenders is important.

Green is coming off a career-high 32-point outing in the Rockets' 139-130 OT win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has been finding a rhythm as of late.

Reggie Bullock and Maxi Kleber likely take on bigger roles if Finney-Smith is unable to play. Bullock and Kleber have struggled beyond the arc in March, shooting a combined 9-49 (18.4 percent).

Rockets Star Jalen Green Jalen Green Attempts Layup Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Jalen Green vs. Lakers

Finney-Smith not only has been a key on defense, he's been the team's most reliable shooter lately. He's converting at a 17-37 (45.9 percent) clip from deep in March. Along with Dinwiddie, they are the only players on the team shooting better than 33 percent from deep with at least 20 attempts this month.

The five-game road trip also features the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Getting Finney-Smith back is crucial.

The Mavs (40-26) are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings. Houston (17-49) is last.