    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsDBcom Boards
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Kidd Wishes He Was Doncic During NBA Career

    Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd offered high praise of franchise-cornerstone and NBA superstar Luka Doncic in recent comments.
    Author:

    DALLAS — After moving on from former coach Rick Carlisle, the Dallas Mavericks sought to pair a legendary former NBA point guard in Jason Kidd in the vacant role to maximize Luka Doncic's potential.

    Doncic has achieved both remarkable and rather unprecedented results to begin his NBA career. Between earning two All-NBA First-Team nominations as well as entering consecutive seasons considered by many as an MVP-favorite, Doncic has done some truly incredible things. 

    “At 22, he’s way better than I was at that age,” Kidd told Mavs.com. “Do I wish I was Luka? Yes.

    “I wish I was that tall and that strong.”

    Between his precision when running pick-and-rolls, drilling stepback jumpers, or converting the iconic "Dirk" one-legged turnaround jumper, Doncic has just about everything imaginable in his arsenal. On top of all that, he has a 'competitive spirit' that Kidd greatly admires. 

    Recommended Articles

    IMG_5966
    Play

    Kidd Wishes He Was Doncic During NBA Career

    Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd offered high praise of franchise-cornerstone and NBA superstar Luka Doncic in recent comments.

    19 seconds ago
    dirk 75
    Play

    Dirk Makes NBA ‘75 Greatest Players’ List

    Dallas Mavericks Offseason Tracker: The roster moves and more, from Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis on down throughout the NBA season

    3 hours ago
    Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
    Play

    Mavs' Maxi Kleber Opens Up About COVID

    Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber was one of the many NBA players who contracted COVID-19 during the 2020-21 season. He shares his experience.

    4 hours ago

    “I love his competitive spirit,” Kidd said. “I love that he wants to win at all cost. When you have that type of spirit with his skill set, it’s a beautiful thing.

    “But again, it’s to help him with some of the smaller things with the game within the game, and hopefully that leads to us winning a championship.”

    It appears as though Doncic has a counter for every approach an on-ball defender throws his way or whichever scheme a defense deploys. He has shown precisely that time and time again when stacked up with an elite LA Clippers defense, even when they went small with Nicolas Batum at the five spot. 

    The next step for the Mavericks will be to surround Doncic with sufficient talent for him to lead the team to a lengthy playoff run. He will surely continue to get better in his career, but having enough support is pivotal for any player — no matter how talented.

    IMG_5966
    News

    Kidd Wishes He Was Doncic During NBA Career

    19 seconds ago
    dirk 75
    News

    Dirk Makes NBA ‘75 Greatest Players’ List

    3 hours ago
    Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks
    News

    Mavs' Maxi Kleber Opens Up About COVID

    4 hours ago
    green_t4g9sdi9d2id15pu4i6vxujdo
    News

    Mavs Make Contract Move on Josh Green

    7 hours ago
    LUKA CUBAN MONEY
    News

    Where Do Mavs Rank Among Forbes' Most Valuable NBA Franchises?

    11 hours ago
    kp luka pat
    News

    Practice Report: How Porzingis is Finding 'Fun' with Mavs

    15 hours ago
    Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks
    News

    Why Dallas Mavs Intend To Start Dwight Powell At Center

    16 hours ago
    Jason-Kidd-praises-Luka-Doncic_s-passing-high-IQ
    News

    Kidd Reveals Mavs' Perimeter-Shooting Plan

    Oct 18, 2021