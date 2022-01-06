Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas 21 Golden State 21

Skip to main content
Mavs LIVE Updates: Dallas vs. Golden State

The Dallas Mavericks look for their fourth win in a row against the Golden State Warriors tonight. Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com for LIVE updates.

The Dallas Mavericks (19-18) are looking for their third win in a row tonight as they take on the Golden State Warriors (29-7) at American Airlines Center.

Although most of the attention and media coverage has been on Dirk Nowitzki's jersey retirement ceremony that will be held after the game, we still have an actual basketball game to play before we get to that point.

Although Kristaps Porzingis entered into the NBA's health and safety protocols, Luka Doncic and the rest of the available Mavericks were still able to beat the Denver Nuggets handily in their last game, 103-89.

The Warriors are currently the best team in the entire league, led by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Golden State is on a two-game win streak after beating the Utah Jazz on the road and the Miami Heat at home.

The Mavs' newfound defensive grit has resulted in the team possessing the 10th-best defensive rating in the entire league. That defense will have one of its biggest tests of the season tonight, though, as the Warriors are top-5 in both points per game and offensive rating.

And as good as the Mavs' defense has been as of late, the Warriors are even better, as they currently own the top defensive rating in the league. This is concerning for a Dallas squad that has struggled a lot on the offensive end of the court. The Mavs rank 26th in the league with 105.1 points scored per game.

Stay tuned to DallasBasketball.com all night for live game updates!

LUKA HURT? In the early going, Luka Doncic is grabbing at his left hamstring, wincing after making his first bucket. ... But he stays in the game, and ends up drawing an and-1.

TIPOFF ... Yes, fans and media are ready ...

Including DBcom's own Richie Whitt ...

And so are Mavs players ...

LUKA FOUL .. By Draymond ...

DallasBasketball.com's very own Bri Amaranthus with the in-game touch!

Before the game even starts!

End of First Quarter: Dallas 16 Golden State 16

Dallas kept it close despite shooting 29 percent from the field. Andrew Wiggins scored six points, leading Golden State after the first quarter. Thankfully, for Dallas, Doncic came to play as he recorded nine points, three rebounds, one assists and steal. 

Doncic finished strong over the best defense in the NBA.

