Mavs Luka Doncic Drafted to ‘Team LeBron’ In NBA All-Star Game

The captains for the upcoming NBA All Star Game made their selections on Thursday night in “draft” form. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were given the honor of being in charge after receiving the most fan votes in their respective conference.

And another honoree in the process? Luka Magic.

James selected Dallas Mavericks rising star Luka Doncic with his third pick, adding to a roster headed by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron. As it turned out, James’ entire roster is made up of players from the Western Conference and Team Giannis is all about the East, where “The Greek Freak” and his Milwaukee Bucks reside.

Above, the full rosters for the game to be played in Chicago on Feb. 16.