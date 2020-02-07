Dallas Basketball
Mavs Luka Doncic Drafted to ‘Team LeBron’ In NBA All-Star Game

Mike Fisher

The captains for the upcoming NBA All Star Game made their selections on Thursday night in “draft” form. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo were given the honor of being in charge after receiving the most fan votes in their respective conference.

And another honoree in the process? Luka Magic.

James selected Dallas Mavericks rising star Luka Doncic with his third pick, adding to a roster headed by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron. As it turned out, James’ entire roster is made up of players from the Western Conference and Team Giannis is all about the East, where “The Greek Freak” and his Milwaukee Bucks reside.

Above, the full rosters for the game to be played in Chicago on Feb. 16.

NEW: Deadline Tracker - 'When You Play In The NBA, You Sign Up To Possibly Be Traded,' Says Mavs Carlisle

NEW: DallasBasketball.com's NBA Trade Deadline Tracker is here, taking You to today's 2 p.m. CT deadline: 'When You Play In The NBA, You Sign Up To Possibly Be Traded,' Says Dallas Mavericks Coach Rick Carlisle

Mike Fisher

Just Because Covington is Off of the Board Doesn't Mean the Mavs NBA Trade Pursuits are Finished

The Dallas Mavericks may have missed out on Robert Covington, but their lack of depth on the wing is still a concern that needs to be addressed as we approach the NBA Trade Deadline

Matt Galatzan

Whitt's End: KP's Like Sam Elliott, Smilin' Nellie and Scoop On DFW Sports-Talk Radio Ratings

It's Time for Whitt's End, Where We Compare the Dallas Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis To Sam Elliott, Assume The Houston Rockets are Creating a Smilin' Nellie and Give You the Scoop On DFW Sports-Talk Radio Ratings

Richie Whitt

NBA Trade Deadline: If Mavs Are Out On Iguodala and Covington, Can They Get In On Bulls Zach LaVine?

Zach LaVine Could Be an ‘Under-the-Radar’ Trade Target for the Mavs at the Deadline

Dalton Trigg

NBA Trade Rumor: Warriors Glenn Robinson III a Mavs Trade Target

As The NBA Trade Deadline Approaches, The Golden State Warriors Are Trying To Dump Salary - Part of the Logic Of the Rumored Involvement of the Dallas Mavericks

Mike Fisher

Bloodied: Injury-Ridden Mavs Blown Out By Grizzlies 121-107

Facing a slew of injuries to key contributors, the Dallas Mavericks faced another tough night at home following a 121-107 blowout loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Matt Galatzan

Grizzlies at Mavs GAMEDAY: Memphis Enters With A Chip On Its Shoulder

It's The Memphis Grizzlies at The Dallas Mavericks GAMEDAY As Young Ja Morant's Team Enters With A Chip On Its Shoulder Against a Hot Kristaps Porzingis

Mike Fisher

Mavs Tuesday Donuts: Dirk's Twin Tributes, NBA Trade Talk & 'Life Without Luka'

Mavs Tuesday Donuts Offers Up A Look at Dirk Nowitzki's Twin Tributes and 'Life Without Luka' As Dallas Swings Through Indy ... With An Eye On Another Trade

Mike Fisher

Porzingis Explodes for 38 as Mavs Hold On For 112-103 Win at Pacers

Thanks in large part to a dominant night from Kristaps Porzingis the Dallas Mavericks were able to hold on for a big road win over the Indiana Pacers.

Matt Galatzan

Dallas at Pacers GAMEDAY: A Look at The Thoroughly Modern Mavs

Dallas at Pacers GAMEDAY: A Look at The Thoroughly Modern Mavs - In Particular Regarding Their Offensive Style and Pace

Steven Kilpatrick