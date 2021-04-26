Mavs' Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player of Week

Western Conference Player of the Week winner Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to a 3-0 record with impressive averages.

DALLAS - In the midst of an effort to avoid having to participate in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Luka Doncic's exceptional play has elevated the Dallas Mavericks.

Due to Doncic's recent play, the NBA named him the Western Conference Player of the Week. He led the Mavericks to a 3-0 record while posing averages of 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

READ MORE: Luka Doncic Rallies Mavericks Late Against Lakers, Win 108-93

Doncic put together some truly exceptional performance in order to earn this honor. It started during the Mavericks' 127-117 victory over the Detroit Pistons in which he recorded 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists.

The Mavericks closed the week with consecutive matchups with the Los Angeles Lakers. In the first outing, Doncic finished with 30 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists while leading Dallas to a 115-110 victory in the process.

READ MORE: Questionable Mavs Seeking Revenge vs. Kings: GAMEDAY

Lastly, Doncic was only held to 18 points against the Lakers in the final of the two recent meetings due to receiving many hard double teams. However, he also added 8 rebounds and 13 assists while leading the Mavericks on a 17-point second-half comeback en route to a 108-93 win.

Luka Doncic has now been the recipient of one of the NBA's Player of the Week honors three times this season - joining Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic in a three-way tie for the most by any player in 2020-21.

Entering their Monday night matchup with the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, the Dallas Mavericks hold a 1.5 game lead over the Portland Trail Blazers for the sixth spot in the Western Conference standings.

READ MORE: Redick In Awe of New Mavs Teammate Luka Doncic