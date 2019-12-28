Mavs Luka Doncic Sends Well Wishes to Injured Hawks 'Classmate' Trae Young

DALLAS - Mavs Nation knows something about the nauseating feeling when a young star goes down with an ankle injury. It happened to Luka Doncic two weeks ago, and on Friday, it happened to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Doncic's reaction to Young’s injury?

"Prayers up,'' basically.

Young, the 21-year-old Oklahoma product, was carted off during a Hawks loss to the Bucks. It's the second time Young has sustained such an injury this season, his second in the NBA after finishing second in last year's NBA Rookie of the Year race, with Doncic, of course, coming in first.

Trae appreciated the gesture ...

Doncic is back in action after missing four games due to an ankle injury as well. He was superb in his first game back, a Thursday victory over the Spurs that left San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich comparing Luka to Magic Johnson.

Doncic - who leads the Mavs into Golden State tonight - is an MVP candidate due to his averages of 29.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.8 assists while leading the surprising Mavs to a 20-10 record, good for fifth in the West. Young has been an outstanding performer, too, at 29 points, 8.5 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals per. The Hawks, however, now have the worst record in the league at 6-26 after losing their ninth consecutive game.

Fortunately, though, reports are that the X-rays came back negative on Trae's ankle and he should be fine.

Mavs fans, arguing with Hawks fans for the last year on social media in a Luka-vs.-Trae debate, can cite the teams' record as proof of which guy is better. But to Luka himself? At this moment, there is more "empathy'' than "rivalry.''